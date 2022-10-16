Safety tips
Trick or treaters
• Pick costumes that are bright and reflective, short enough to prevent tripping and that masks don’t block vision.
• Add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat containers for greater visibility.
• Purchase only costumes, wigs, and props that are flame-resistant or flame-retardant. When making a costume, choose materials that will not easily ignite.
• Carry flashlights or glow sticks.
Parents
• Use flashlights or glow sticks when decorating walkways or yards as they are much safer for trick-or-treaters whose costumes may brush against the decoration.
• Always supervise children when they go trick-or-treating.
• Keep exits clear of decorations to ensure nothing blocks escape routes from the home.
• Instruct children to stay away from open flames or other heat sources and be sure they know how to stop, drop, and roll in the event their clothing catches on fire.
• When walking with pets, consider using a leash with reflective material.
• Instruct children attending parties to locate the exits and how they would get out if an emergency occurred.
Decorating
• Consider using battery-operated candles instead of burning regular candles inside the home to help eliminate the potential of a fire occurring.
• Do not overload electrical outlets and extension cords. Excessive use of extension cords may cause overheating and also become trip hazards.
• Replace frayed, cracked, or damaged electrical cords.
• Don’t overload electrical circuits.
• Make sure your home is equipped with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.
