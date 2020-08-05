Founder of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing and retired U.S. Navy Capt. Ed Nicholson is the recipient of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for Charles County.
According to a news release from Peter Franchot (D), comptroller of Maryland, the award was presented virtually to Nicholson for his efforts in the program he founded, which helps to rehabilitate disabled veterans mentally and physically. The award is named after former comptroller Schaefer.
The release states the program was founded after Nicholson's stint at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and coming in close contact with wounded soldiers.
Nicholson told Southern Maryland News the inspiration for the program came when he was at the Walter Reed medical center in 2004. "It was at that time that I came in close contact with many wounded soldiers and marines," he said.
He explained the therapy of getting the individuals out of the hospital was of vital significance. "The ones that could get out, get them out and fly fish. ... That was the genesis of it all."
Going to a place that is peaceful, Nicholson said, is one of the most therapeutic aspects of the program.
"You can go some place where it's peaceful; where you can concentrate on just a few things at a time like casting on a fish or learning how to cast," he said.
He explained sharing that time with "individuals in the same boat," who have also been traumatized is another aspect of the program many search for.
Nicholson gave his thanks to an Army colonel named Bill Howard. "He has since retired. He was the chief of the occupational therapy clinic, and the person most responsible for opening the door, actively engaging the patients there and encouraging them to go with me to learn how to fly fish," Nicholson said.
"The need to help our disabled veterans, even though time has passed from the current conflicts of Iraq and Afghanistan, are sort of off the front page," he said on the current state of the armed forces.
"We are not injuring, wounding, individuals at the rate we were back in 2004, so, I would let the public know there is a need still there to work with these individuals who have been traumatized through the war and their service," Nicholson said.