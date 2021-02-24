As a long-time leader in the Parents’ Movement advocating prevention of drugs and violence in schools, I appreciate the recent articles in Southern Maryland News covering the current efforts of some misinformed Maryland state legislators to eliminate school resource officers, or SROs, from schools: “Police, lawmaker differ over school officer restrictions” and “Commissioners voice opposition to police reform bills.”
This proposed anti-cop legislation appears to be a part of a larger nationwide band-wagon of hostility toward police officers in general. Such destructive hostility includes serious misinformation on the suitability of retaining SROs in public schools. Such misinformation was publicized in a recent Washington Post opinion piece by two current Maryland lawmakers Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery) and Del. Jheanelle Wilkins (D-Montgomery).
Those legislators cited their opposition to SROs and endorsement of two proposed new Maryland state laws that would essentially ban SROs from all public schools. While admitting to the popularity of SROs among parents and students, and its current prevalence in all Maryland school districts, they erroneously claimed that “SRO’s have not deterred or stopped school shootings or reduced school-based violence.” That statement is proven wrong by the actual school shooting on March 20, 2018, in St. Mary’s County at Great Mills High School.
During that terrifying experience for students, teachers and parents, three high school students were shot, two fatally. In that tragic example, eyewitnesses reported that the on-duty armed school resource officer shot the gun-wielding student shooter, thus ending the horror while preventing any additional slaughter of kids and teachers as has been common during many other school shootings in the nation.
Until state legislators authorize mandatory health screening of students to detect and treat chemically-impaired kids who may resort to random violent acts against innocent schoolmates, SROs must be retained. They are an essential component of our brave peace officer forces that our lawmakers and other public officials must support and protect as essential first-line defenders to protect all innocent citizens from serious physical and emotional harm by violent criminals.