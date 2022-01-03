I have not shared my views in a while. I read that many have feelings about the way things are and the way things ought to be and I really have little to say in response to feelings. Like a friend who said President Joe Biden is a "ding dong," and when I asked her why she said that, she explained that she "knows a ding dong when she sees one." That's a feeling, not a fact. It's useless to write a response to such feelings.
However, I read last week in the letters section ("Administration is ruining country" by Vincent M. DiSandro Sr.) that a person responded to another's letter decrying the violent words and sometimes violent deeds against school board members by writing "Where? When?"
I googled "violent threats against school board members." Newspapers in Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, Virginia and other states reported on such threats in their locales. The issues varied from masks to books. The threats were not merely yelling, but also included rushing board members to poke them to surrounding their cars when they tried to leave a meeting, to rocking a vehicle back and forth.
The writer may not have internet access but since he lives in a different state from Maryland, I think he probably sent his letter by email so I think he almost certainly does have such access. I accordingly feel free to point out that while he may think Biden is a ding dong, too, it's unintelligent to fail to use the internet to fact check his facts.
I have my own problems with the Biden administration. It was clearly a misstep to create the elephant of "Build back better" instead of smaller bites of things like lower prescription drugs prices for seniors, broadband for even the very rural sections of the country and pre-K for the single working mothers. Voting rights legislation should have been pushed sooner and harder.
About the Afghanistan withdrawal, I note that googling tells us we got several thousand Vietnamese out after that war. The U.S. military got 120,000 Afghans out. Retreats are always a messy business. I couldn't find in a brief search how many we lost on the last day in Vietnam. Maybe it was none. That would be good.
Our military is an insurance policy taken out on our liberty. We cash it out in wounded and dead. There is no doubt in my mind that staying another day would have cost more U.S. lives. Obama, Trump and Biden all said they would get out. Biden did.