St. Mary’s
Volunteers are needed to deliver meals 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday when the senior centers are open. Drivers must have a valid driver’s license, access to a reliable mode of transportation, and be 21 years of age or older. Training and mile reimbursement is available. Contact Danielle Manalansan at 301-475-4200, Ext. 1060 or danielle.manalansan@stmarysmd.com, or go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging/homedeliveredmeals/.
Scrapbooking will be held 9 a.m. Friday, July 1, and the first Friday of each month at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Join others who love to scrapbook and papercraft. This is a free group. Bring your supplies. Registration not required. Call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1072.
The book club is reading “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson during the month of June and will discuss the book 2 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The thriller is about a young singer-songwriter on the rise and on the run who is determined to do whatever it takes to survive. Email Sheila.graziano@stmarysmd.com.
A mom and pop breakfast will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Enjoy a playful tribute to the role of a parent. Free, but space is limited. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
The Art Studio will be open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month beginning Friday, July 8, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Bring your supplies. No instruction provided and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Call, 301-475-4200, Ext. 1080.
Learn the basics of watercolor painting 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The theme for July will be Beautiful Butterfly and for August the theme will be Summer Seascape. No experience or drawing skills necessary and materials are provided. The cost is $25. everything you need is provided. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Protein will be discussed during the The Nutrition Education: noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 12, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Certified Diabetes Educator and Registered Dietician Donna Taggert will discuss the importance of protein in daily diets. Registration required, Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Jimi Simon will perform 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Dress in red, white and blue. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
A new chorale singing group will meet 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14 and 28, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The chorale is under the direction of Joyce Haderly. No experience or registration required.
The farmer’s market nutrition program coupon distribution will be available starting 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Leonardtown branch. Tickets are first-come first-served. Eligible residents aged 60 and alder must present:
• A photo identification card which indicates proof of current residence in St. Mary’s County or a recent electric or water bill, etc. will be acceptable.
• A proxy designation may be completed if participant cannot attend a distribution. Proxys may apply on behalf of a participant, permitted the following documentation is provided:
• A completed copy of a current SFMNP application, which is signed by the senior participant (can be obtained in advance by calling the number below)
• A copy of the senior participant’s identification
• The proxy’s photo identification
Annual household income for a single person household can not be more than $25,142 or $33,874 for a 2-person household. For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1072.
A monthly grief support group will meet 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Grief counselor Melinda Ruppert works with individuals, couples and families and her approach is one of companioning and walking alongside those who experience. Registration required each month. The group meets the second Thursday of each month Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
The film “The Voice of Freedom” will be shown 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The film tells the story of singer Marian Anderson, whose talent broke down barriers around the world. Registration required. Go to Register for this video by going to www.stmarysmd.com/Aging or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1660.
A greeting card workshop will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Make one-of-a-kind cards for family and friends. Everything is supplied, including rubber and clear stamps, die cutting and embossing machines, cardstock, embellishments and punches. The cost is $4 per class. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required, call 301-475-4200, Ext. 1075.
Make garden totems 10 a.m. to noon Friday, July 15, and Friday, July 29, at the Northern Senior Activity Center. Participants will create 2 to 3 pieces to be stacked upon one another. The cost is $10 and all materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging and click on Online Senior Activities Centers Registration or if assistance is required call 301-475-4200, Ext. 3115.
Calvert
Make shell art 10 a.m. Thursday, July 12, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
Lattes and Learn will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 14, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Learn about the services offered in the county by MAP/SHIP.
Play Family Feud 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
A grip strength class will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 15, at the North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-2549.
The Variety Players will perform live music 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
Learn about the Chesapeake Bay’s bounty 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
A strength training class will be held 10 a.m. Thursdays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. All levels welcome.
Chair yoga will be held Wednesdays July 13, July 20 and July 27 at Calvert Pines Senior Center. The cost is $5 per class.
Intergenerational Day will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, at Southern Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-586-2748.
Creative writing classes will be held at the North Beach and Southern Senior Center. Call Southern Pines at 410-586-2748 or North Beach at 410-257-4549.
Art classes will be held at all three senior centers. Fees may apply. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-4549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center at 410-586-2748.
Meals are served at the three senior centers at noon Monday to Friday. The cost is $5 for ages 50-59, and a donation for ages 60 and over. Call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, Ext. 121.
The Connection newsletter is available at each senior center or by email. Call Kristy Alleva at 410-535-4606.