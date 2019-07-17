Helping to pay utilities
The Maryland Energy Assistance Program, through Tri-County Community Action, assists individuals and families with a once-a-year grant to help pay heating and electric bills. You must be eligible to apply, and be prepared to show proof for all household members.
For an appointment, call Calvert Pines Senior Center Mondays through Fridays at 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center Thursdays at 410-586-2748, or North Beach Senior Center Fridays at 410-257-2549.
Ceramics classes offered
Make beautiful works of art with our instructor Pat Dinota 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Thursdays at Southern Pine Senior Center, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays at North Beach Senior Center, and 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
The cost is $10 per session.
Fitness facilities for gym rats
Calvert Pines Senior Center, North Beach Senior Center and Southern Pines Senior Centers each has a fitness room with treadmills, ellipticals, exercise bikes and weights and is free to all seniors. Call any senior center for more information.
Looking for a ‘Stepping On’ facilitator, teacher
If you are interested in being a facilitator/teacher for a “Stepping On” falls prevention class, call Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 121.
Free legal aid is offered
Attorney services are available for those 60 and older regarding SSI, benefit denials, disability payments, Social Security and SSI overpayments, debtor and consumer problems, advance directives, and tenant issues.
Call your senior center.
Upcoming events
Calvert Pines Senior Center will host a personal trainer and a nutritionist 10 a.m. Friday July 19, 10 a.m.
North Beach Senior Center is currently accepting donations for its annual jewelry sale, which will be held 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 15, through Friday, July 26.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Fresh Conversations: Lower Your Stroke Risk 9 a.m. Monday, July 15. Learn about the causes and concerns of what can cause a stroke and how to prevent them.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold a game of Bingo 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
North North Beach Senior Center will hold a discussion on eagles and ospreys 11 a.m. Friday, July 19.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold intergenerational story time 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. For children ages 3 to 10.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will hold an informative Clear Captions presentation 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23. Phones that have amplified headsets, and answering machines with captioned messages can be helpful to those with hearing loss, and there are certain cell phones that can be used.
Southern Pines Senior Center will use sand, shells, sea glass and more to make a beach ornament for Christmas in July. The cost is $2.
North Beach Senior Center will make a recycled bottle cap crab craft 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24. Supplies are included. Registration required. The cost is $5.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will play closest to the pin with whiffle balls and golf clubs 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Real Conversations on how to interact in real discussions 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 30.
Ongoing events
North Beach Senior Center will hold an acrylics art class 9 a.m. to noon Mondays. The instructor is Suzanne Shelden. The cost is $10.
Southern Pines Senior Center will hold knitting and crocheting programs for community outreach programs 1 p.m. Wednesdays.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host open jam sessions 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Bring your instruments or just play along.
Southern Pines Senior Center will host Healthy Gains 365 with a health coach 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Walk-ins welcome.
North Beach Senior Center will hold Restorative Yoga and Seated Chair Yoga 10:45 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mondays. The cost is $5 per session.
North Beach Senior Center will hold free Tai Chi classes 9 a.m. Mondays at the Boys and Girls Club, 4125 Dayton Ave. in North Beach.
North Beach Senior Center will hold strength training classes with a trainer 11 am. Wednesdays and Fridays. The cost is $5. Call 410-535-4606.
Calvert Pines Senior Center will offer grief support groups 1 to 2 p.m. on the first Friday of every month.