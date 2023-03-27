St. Mary’s
The newly-formed crochet club will meet 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month bat the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials not included.
Make a spring yarn hanging 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. The project is beginner friendly. The cost is $10 and materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Fraud & Scams will be held 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Lt. Douglas Mills of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide crucial information on recognizing frauds and scams and how to prevent them. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115.
Cycling Without Age will be offering four rides Thursday, April 6, at Northern Senior Activity Center. Rides are 45 minutes in length. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 3115, or go to www.cyclingwithoutage.com.
A Community Shred & Medication Take Back Day will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Department of Aging & Human Services, 41780 Baldridge St. in Leonardtown. Contact Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 1073, or Sarah.Miller@stmaryscountymd.gov.
The Sleep-Nutrition Connection will be held Monday, April 11, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660. Presenter Donna Taggert also offers free personal education 11 a.m. on the same day. Appointments required. Text or call 240-538-6539.
A card making class will be held 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Materials and instruction provided. The cost is $4. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
Insurance 101 will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Find out what to know about insurance and the many types available from the agency that is designed to protect you. Limited seating. Free, but registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1660.
Paint a spring flowerpot 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at the Garvey Senior Activity Center. No experience necessary. The cost is $10 and all materials are provided. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1075.
A safe driving class will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Loffler Senior Activity Center. The program will cover roundabouts, pavement markings, stop sign compliance, red light running, and safety issues such as speeding, seat belt, and turn signal use. Registration required. Class is $25, #20 for AARP members; and lunch is $6, and by donation for ages 60 and older. Go to www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging.
The Loffler Book Club will discuss “The Boys in the Boat” by Daniel James Brown 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. The true story is based on the struggles and sacrifices of the University of Washington rowing team to compete at the 1936 Olympics. Email Sheila.Graziano@stmaryscountymd.gov.
Spring gardening safety will be discussed 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the Loffler Senior Activity Center. Registration required. Go to www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1600.
Calvert
Line dancing will be held 11 a.m. Mondays at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Learn dances to new and old songs while exercising.
Create art out of recycled items 10 a.m, Friday, April 14, at North Beach Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-257-27549.
An intergenerational Easter egg hunt will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Calvert Pines Senior Center. Registration required. Call 410-535-4606.
A Fresh Conversations program will be held at each senior center May through October. The free program will discuss a new trending nutritional topic each month. Registration required. Call North Beach Senior Center at 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center at 410-535-4606 or Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.
Lunch is served at noon, Monday through Friday, at each Senior Center. Enjoy lunches such as lasagna, roast beef, and Polish sausage. Call the center you would like to dine at at least 24 hours in advance, North Beach Senior Center, 410-257-2549, Calvert Pines Senior Center, 410-535-4606, Southern Pines Senior Center, 410-586-2748.