The Charles County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy that occurred last Friday night in Indian Head, according to a press release.
At around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Riverwatch Drive for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 12-year-old boy who was apparently suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the release.
Responding officers and family members conducted CPR on the child and continued until paramedics arrived, however the child was inevitably pronounced deceased.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, originally from Suitland, was visiting with a 13-year-old relative in a downstairs bedroom, playing with a handgun, according to police. The gun discharged and struck the victim, however it is not clear at this time how exactly the shooting occurred.
Additional details on how the gun was obtained by the youths are being investigated, along with other aspects of the case.
"This is such a tragic situation and a very sad reminder that it is critically important for gun owners to ensure their firearms are always secured and out of reach of children," Sheriff Troy D. Berry (D) said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families."
Under current Maryland law, a handgun requires a permit to be purchased, a registration, a licensing of owners, and a permit to carry, according to the National Rifle Association, Institute for Legislative Action.
Maryland is one of fourteen states that have laws that impose criminal liability on persons who negligently store firearms, where minors could or do gain access to the firearm. Typically, these laws apply whenever the person “knows or reasonably should know” that a child is likely to gain access to the firearm, according to the Washington State Legislature.
However, a proposed bill from late February in the Maryland General Assembly would have changed the language of the current law, particularly prohibiting an individual from storing a firearm — loaded or unloaded — in a location where an unsupervised minor "could" gain access to it, as opposed to "would," according to the Capital News Service.
The proposed bill came in response to other accidents where minors gained access to family members' or friends firearms, then subsequently accidentally shot themselves, another person, committed suicide or a school shooting. The goal is to limit the chances minors would be able to gain access to the firearms owned by others within a household, thus minimizing risk of injury or death.
The investigation into this particular incident, expected to take several week to complete, will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review upon completion. Detective Jeffer Feldman is investigating.