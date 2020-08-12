SMYAC officially cancels tackle football season

The Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference officially canceled its 2020 tackle football season after a meeting on July 23, due to health and safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision came after two previous meetings discussing plans for the possibility of having a season amid the pandemic. Thirteen youth tackle football teams in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties will not see a season this fall, to go along with other fall youth and secondary school’s athletics that have been shut down due to COVID-19. Other recreation sports leagues are also re-evaluating whether they can have a season or not.
Aside from tackle football, St. Mary’s County Parks and Recreation has announced youth field hockey, lacrosse and soccer may take place during the fall season by offering clinical and practice sessions only. No league play is allowed, including Eliminators Field Hockey, Jets Lacrosse and St. Mary’s Soccer, and coaches, athletes and parents must all wear masks. Athletes are able to remove masks during rigorous training or conditioning.
Baseball and softball leagues may continue to operate under league play or in clinics or practice sessions under the same guidelines previously stated. Cheerleading and gymnastics participating in clinics and conditioning are able to take place under current directives as well.
Greg Disney, president of SMYAC and the Beach Buccaneers football team, said that there were four reasons why the season did not take place: all of the officials participating in the league dropped out due to virus concerns; all three counties needed to enter Phase 3 of reopening before teams were able to practice, then reach Phase 4 before being allowed to play in games; schools need to be open in order to use practice fields; and if there were to be one positive test out of the 5,000 to 6,000 people involved, the league faced the possibility of shutting down due to how rapidly COVID-19 can spread.
“It was better to do it sooner rather than later because it wasn’t going to happen, unfortunately,” Disney said. “We put it off for a couple of weeks, it just wasn’t going to happen and I think we all knew it, we were waiting until the last second, no one wanted to cancel.”
Disney said he was looking forward to his 25th and final season, but it was simply not worth the risk considering all of the children and parents involved with the league. He said the league held conditioning camps in July in order to keep the children as active as possible, and is encouraging them to sign up for flag football leagues that may still take place amid the pandemic.
“We are hoping many go play flag, we are still working to get kids out of the house, that is what this is about anyway, to keep them busy,” Disney said. “We didn’t just drop the ball on them, we are keeping communications up with them and trying to keep them busy.”
Patrick Parise, football commissioner for the Huntingtown Hurricanes, said the risks were children could get the virus and spread it to other family members in their household unknowingly, even if they are asymptomatic. He said the decision to shut down the season was unanimous, especially with seeing other leagues shut down without a clear answer how to safely maintain operations.
“There is not a real answer as to how to stop this or what is causing it that we know of 100%,” Parise said. “We couldn’t run the risk of people getting sick, we did not want to hold that responsibility.”
Parise reiterated the possibility of how one positive COVID-19 case among a player could affect six to seven teams and/or cheer squads. He said the league is exploring possibilities of a spring tackle football season, so long that it does not interfere with other spring sports such as baseball and lacrosse.
“The biggest thing they are going to miss out on is camaraderie of teammates, they start at age 6 or 7 and they get to know each other, like each other and grow together as family and bond,” Parise said. “Football is a sport like many others where you learn to work as a team, you understand at early age that we will all do our jobs, I feel horrible for players and parents who want to be out there, a lot of them do.”
Shannon Wink has three sons and two of them would have been playing for the Beach Buccaneers this season. She said football and other organized sports brought her sons confidence, a social experience, learning to win and lose with dignity, and other lessons for later in life.
“It also helped their health, keeping them busy and active, it keeps them out of trouble with very little downtime,” Wink said. “Always at practice or games, they don’t have time to do anything they shouldn’t be, understanding that sometimes you have to work together to win, there is a lot they learned from organized sports.”
Wink said her sons were disappointed that the school year will be mostly online, as they looked forward to going to school and socializing with other children. She said she feels bad for eighth graders who may not get to experience their last year of youth football before high school, but is open to the idea of playing a spring football season.
In order to keep her children active during a time with no in-person school or sports, Wink said she has her children ride bicycles outside in their neighborhood, as well as watching YouTube workout videos at home. She said her younger two sons snack often, so she is working to keep their diets strict with all the time spent in the house.
“One thing I am working on now is adjusting their diets and making sure they are not snacking on things they shouldn’t be, it’s easy to get out of shape so quickly,” Wink said. “Keeping fruits and vegetables handy, keeping an eye on what they snack on and making sure they get exercise, that’s all I can do because everything is canceled.”
Wink said she believes it is important for both children and adults to stay active during this time, making sure everyone takes time to go outside. She said it is especially important for children, since they typically need adults to help keep them motivated and keep their diets right.
“Do the best you can with them keep them as busy as possible,” Wink said. “We don’t have any control of the situation, you do what you can do.”
