“We cannot think of a time more defining to the American story than the chapter you are presently writing,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson wrote in an open letter to the Senate.“What country will your children and grandchildren be left with, given the relentless assaults on American freedom and democracy?”
What Johnson is referring to is the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act, which has been sitting collecting dust in the senate by a group of pouting and privileged politicians for months in its chamber of shame, to prevent the sweeping legislation from passing.
Unfortunately, I can’t say I’m surprised by the republicans and, per usual, Senator Joe Manchin leaving their collective conscience- or lack thereof– at the door. The “party of Lincoln’ led by the usual stick in the mud, minority leader Senator Mitch McConnell thinks the American electorate will continue to tolerate their blatant refusal to do the right thing. Clearly leaving a legacy of fairness, equality and justice behind is a slap in the face to EVERY American. The constitution clearly states that every man (and woman) has inalienable rights to vote, with equal access to the ballot, without playing a game of dodge ball with civil rights at every available opportunity.
Most republican led states have passed laws which harken back to the 1960’s civil rights era. African-Americans were denied their civil rights to vote through enacting archaic laws. Today they work unyieldingly to purge African-American’s, and other communities of color from voting registration, eliminating voting by mail, closing convenient locations, scaling back access to reasonable voting hours and other dirty tricks to maintain power. The same legislation would also allow the Justice Department to oversee states with a pattern of election violations.
What they fail to understand is this issue will not go away– too many of us and those who are in alignment with the Black community will never stop pushing for what will ultimately become law, one way or another. It’s just a matter of time. For us, we see it as an immediate call for change. Too many have worked and died to get the right to vote. The deliberate stalemate shows just how racist the republican party remains, after the darkest 4 years under the Trump administration.
The Supreme Court has also played a role in turning back the clock on civil rights. After decimating key provisions of the original civil rights act of 1964, they cited their decision to cut rights, saying they don’t see how red states made it hard to vote. This will sand as one of the saddest and most infuriating rulings in the courts history.
On January 17, Civil Rights Leader and icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., would have been 92 year’s old. Millions around the country marched in protest from coast-to-coast in support of his dream of self determination and equal rights. Black, white, and brown citizens came together to say it’s time to stop the political massacre of voting rights that should already be ours.
“It’s time for every elected official in America to make it clear where they stand,” Biden said on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. “It’s time for every American to stand up. Speak out, be heard. Where do you stand?” President Biden himself has rightly received criticism for not making this a top priority. Black folk were the juggernaut that put Biden in the white house. We are long past due on his promises to make the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act the law of the land.
The changes of the bill calls to make the presidential election a national holiday, make mail-in ballots permanent, and require access to early voting– which was key in the last presidential election due to COVID-19. Now in our third year of the pandemic, which has only grown in its devastation, these changes are critical to maintaining democracy itself.
I urge everyone to contact their republication senators and democratic Senator Joe Manchin to demand they pass the voting rights legislation. It’s simply the right thing to do!