In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is seen with the Washington Monument, during the 9th Annual Wreath Laying and Day of Reflection and Reconciliation, in Washington, Monday, Jan.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Martin Luther King III accompanied his daughter Yolanda places wreath at the base of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial during the 9th Annual Wreath Laying and Day of Reflection and Reconciliation, in Washington, Monday, Jan.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his "I Have a Dream" speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)
STF
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial is seen with the Washington Monument, during the 9th Annual Wreath Laying and Day of Reflection and Reconciliation, in Washington, Monday, Jan.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Martin Luther King III accompanied his daughter Yolanda places wreath at the base of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial during the 9th Annual Wreath Laying and Day of Reflection and Reconciliation, in Washington, Monday, Jan.20, 2020. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Jose Luis Magana
Players with the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors warm up before an annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day afternoon NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)