WALDORF — Amanda Blanche Walker passed away on November 12, 2020.
She is survived by her inseparable companion for life, Francis “Larry” Polzin; dearly loved sister, Cora E. Crist; her children, Susan (Tom) DeHetre, Jennifer Hough (Bernie LoCasio), Dessie (Dave) Herbert, Timothy (Carol) Walker; and daughter-in-law, Ann Walker. She also leaves behind 15 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and her extended family, Tommy (Sandy) Polzin and Jimmy (Linda) Polzin and their children.
Visitation on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 11 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 p.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Calvert Hospice, PO Box 838, Prince Frederick, Maryland 20678. Face masks are required for all services and social distancing is to be observed with limited attendance. There will be a Live Stream of the service at http://www.hughesvillebaptist.com/AmandaWalker.