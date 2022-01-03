Apostle Deborah Durham, founder of Let’s R.O.C.K. Outreach, dies at 64
Apostle Dr. Deborah L. Durham, 64, pastor of Let’s R.O.C.K. Outreach Ministries, Inc. on Suitland Road, died Dec. 4. She was born in Washington and attended the D.C. schools.
She earned her CDA (Child Development Associate), Doctor of Humane Letters, AA Degree in ECE (Early Childhood Education) and was pursuing her master’s degree in Biblical Counseling Credentials at Light University, in Forest, Va.
Pastor Durham served with several churches and leaders. But in 2000 she moved to New Covenant Baptist Church where she was licensed in 2003, ordained in 2004 under Bishop A. Norris Smith and received her Certificate of Authorization from the Baptist Society in 2005. She produced a drama, “New Wine Explosion,” and birthed the Let’s R.O.C. (later, R.O.C.K.) Ministry.
She was commissioned Apostle Dr. Deborah Durham on March 6, 2011.
On Dec. 12, 2013, the Let’s R.O.C.K. Outreach Ministries marched into their own building and in December 2017 moved to the current building, both on Suitland Road in Morningside.
She has been happily married to Rev. Floyd O. Durham for 36 years and they have raised “six terrific now adult children” and eighteen grandchildren. Visitation and services were at Camp Springs Community Church, Clinton, with burial at Cedar Hill.
Apostle Deborah and Rev. Floyd Durham offered to be Chaplains for the Skyline Citizens Association. They pray for us.
Town of Morningside
The Morningside Council Work Session will be Tues., Jan. 11, 7 p.m. The Town Meeting will be Tues., Jan. 18, 7 p.m. Both meetings are in the Municipal Center. For information, call 301-736-2300.
Neighbors & other good people
David Zatz, who served as an elementary school teacher and principal in Prince George’s County for 27 years, died Dec. 29. The NAESP (National Association of Elementary School Principals) recognized him as one of the nation’s outstanding principals.
Kenneth Ogle Dixon, founder of Ken Dixon Chevrolet-Buick in Waldorf, died Dec. 13.
Former Morningsider Julie Koch-Michael writes, “My Dad used to dress up in the Santa suit my aunt made for him for parties at our house on Boxwood, but he also dressed up for my Sunday school Christmas party at the Baptist Church in Morningside. I remember being so proud knowing it was my Dad in that suit. He made the kids laugh by pretending he had a mouse in his boot.”
I know some of you received Christmas cards with newsy items about our area. If they’re printable, forward them to me.
Crossland forever
By the time this column hits the newsstands (are there newsstands anymore?), the Special Primary Election for District 8 will have been decided; the Primary Election was Jan. 4. (I hope all you District 8 residents sent your ballot.)
As I read the bios of the candidates, Crossland emerged big. Edward Burroughs III is an alumnus. Vernon Wade was President of the Crossland High PTSA. And Tony Knotts collaborated with the Inter-Agency Committee on the State School Construction list to expedite the building of a new Crossland High School Auditorium.
Changing landscape
Vice President Kamala Harris, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy and Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen took a tour of the new Brandywine Maintenance Facility on Dec. 13 and had a briefing on the electric vehicle program.
Watermark Retirement Communities is creating a senior living community, The Sky Bridge at Town Center, in Upper Marlboro. The community is part of a larger area undergoing transformative developments. Construction on The Sky Bridge got underway in March 2020. The Arch Active Adult residences are now open. And The Parc, Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care will be opening in Spring 2022.
Lidl grocery is planned for Allentown Andrews Gateway on Allentown Road, although I don’t think ground has been broken yet. Online it is thus described: “Lidl is a grocery store. With groceries. Just for less money than at other grocery stores. Lidl is a real grocery store with real groceries. Only the prices are unreal. But real.”
PriceRite on Silver Hill Road permanently closed on Dec. 17.
A home at 4104 Skyline Drive, in Morningside, recently sold for $369,000.
Landscape not changing enough
I had a message from an unknown but new County resident. He or she wants to know when we’re getting some good restaurants. I assume the complainant means what I call “white tablecloth restaurants.”
Mary’s Covid report: 700,583
As of Thursday, Dec. 30, through 5 p.m. Maryland had had 700,583 cases. Of them, 14,346 (!) surfaced the day before!
As of that time and date, Maryland had suffered 11,758 Covid deaths, 55 were the day before.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) both granted emergency funds to help local hospitals. The health system, which includes several Maryland hospitals, has seen a 325 percent increase (!) in patients since Dec. 1. Three other Maryland hospitals have declared a healthcare “disaster.”
Georgetown and American have joined other universities in going virtual through January.
Milestones
Happy birthday to Sister Haimanot, Dorothy Cullinan and Bridget Vilky, Jan. 1; Evelyn Lozano, Jan. 2; Courtni Bland and Jennifer Jung (of G. I. Market) Jan. 4; J.B. Thomas and Christa Neale (great-granddaughter of Edythe & Bob), Jan. 4; Suitland historian Darlie Norton, Ariel Thomas, Sarah Vilky and Terry Foster, Jan. 6.
Happy anniversary to Tom and Monique Laws on Jan. 3; my grandson Conor and Heather McHale, their 18th on Jan 3; my son John and Michelle McHale, their silver anniversary on Jan. 4; and James and Yvonne Ealey, their 5th on Jan. 6.
A Happy, Healthy New Year 2022 to everyone!