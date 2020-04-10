Arborist are essential workers

As spring approaches, so do the spring storms with the strong winds that have the potential for knocking trees and power lines and, often, damage follows.
As essential businesses, Maryland Arborists are here for you.
Governor Hogan has recognized the need for the tree care industry during the stay-at-home order, designating arborists as essential workers. Essential workers, by the order, are defined as an employee whose duties are of such a nature as to require the employee to report for work or remain at the work site to continue agency operations during an emergency situation. The appointing authority or designee may excuse emergency essential employees from duty, or require their presence, as circumstances and conditions warrant, to maintain minimum staffing requirements for the affected facilities.
Thursday morning, a powerful thunderstorm ripped across the state of Maryland causing power lines to fall and tree damage. If you have noticed any damage or possible safety concerns around your home, contact a local licensed tree expert today. You can search by zip code to find one near you here.
It is important for the safety of you and your property to hire a licensed professional.
This license is known as “Licensed Tree Expert” and is required in the state of Maryland, for those engaged in the practice of arboriculture. All tree care professionals practicing in Maryland must obtain a license.
Without a license, they may not practice or advertise tree care services in the state.
To obtain a license, the applicant must possess adequate and related college education plus one year of experience under a LTE or have three years experience under a Licensed Tree Expert, then have passed an exam and carry adequate amounts of liability and property damage insurance.
The license is a two year license renewed in December.
Maryland Arborist Association President, Stephen Sprague said, “our member companies are doing everything they can to keep everyone safe and healthy during these times.
Being essential personnel is important, and we want to assure the public we are here for them during these trying times.”
Arborists across the state are practicing social distancing, proper handwashing, and other necessary protocols for their employees.
Please do not interact with these workers while on your property, each business may be handling operations slightly different, be sure to familiarize yourself before they arrive.
The Maryland Arborist Association is a professional trade association dedicated to fostering best practices within the region’s arboriculture industry, providing education forums for on-going training and safety, and promoting community service through volunteerism.
For nearly 50 years, the Association has brought professional arborists together for networking, professional growth, and advancement. In addition to these professional benefits, members annually donate tens of thousands of dollars in manhours in association-wide volunteer service projects.