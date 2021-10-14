Many government workers on three levels can anticipate an additional holiday in 2022.
The formal codification of Juneteenth is underway in at least one of the region’s counties. On Oct. 5, the Calvert County commissioners conducted a public hearing regarding a proposed Juneteenth holiday code amendment.
In a memo from Melanie Woodson, it was noted that earlier this year Congress passed “bipartisan legislation” that recognizes June 19 as Juneteenth.
The observance marks the anniversary of Union Army Major-General Gordon Granger’s reading of the Emancipation Proclamation to newly freed slaves in Texas. The reading took place on June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the proclamation.
Juneteenth, a contraction of “June” and “nineteenth,” honors the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the U.S.
By adding it to the current holiday list in Calvert’s code, Juneteenth would bring to one dozen the number days designated for observance. The current list is New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Day, President’s Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Columbus Day, General Election Day (every two years), Veterans’ Day, Thanksgiving, the day after Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“These shall be observed on the same day as the state unless otherwise authorized by the board of county commissioners,” the proposed amended code stated.
In her memo, Woodson stated, “Eligible employees required to work on a holiday shall receive holiday compensation. The fiscal impact to provide holiday compensation to eligible employees for one holiday is approximately $54,000.”
No pubic comment was offered during the board’s Oct. 5 hearing. The five county commissioners had no comment about the amendment.
On a motion from Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R), the board voted to leave the record open until close of business on Oct. 8. Then a required 10-day waiting period began, meaning the code amendment could be formally voted on at the board’s Oct. 19 meeting.
Southern Maryland News received correspondence from a Port Republic resident who was concerned about an observance officially called “Juneteenth National Independence Day.”
“What happened to July 4?” the resident asked. “Hasn’t that always been our nation’s Independence Day?”
In fact, the observance has also been referred to as Juneteenth National Freedom Day.
While Woodson did refer to the holiday as “Juneteenth National Independence Day,” Calvert’s proposed code amendment simply refers to the observance as Juneteenth.
Charles County incorporated Juneteenth as a county holiday via a proclamation earlier this year in response to the announcement by Gov. Larry Hogan (R), recognizing it as a state holiday.
“We as a board of commissioners are pleased to join the state of Maryland, federal government and other states and jurisdictions in this first step to recognize Juneteenth as the emancipation of America’s African American enslaved population,” Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II (D) said in a press release on the announcement.
Charles County, St. Mary’s County and other government agencies will recognize Juneteenth on Monday, June 20, next year due to the established date, June 19, falling on a Sunday.
In St. Mary’s County, government administrative offices were closed this past June 18, since June 19 was a Saturday. While senior centers were closed, the St. Andrews Landfill and the county’s six convenience centers, all libraries and museums remained open. Public transit operated under its normal schedule.
