A Mobile Crisis Team that was begun in October is the latest effort being undertaken locally to combat opiate addiction.
Calvert County implemented a Rapid Recovery Response program in March 2018 to help meet the needs of the community in accessing substance use and mental health treatment.
Since launching, the program has served more than 600 individuals, according to deputy health officer Champ Thomaskutty.
A critical feature of the program is ensuring that a medical provider appointment is available within 48 hours, he said.
Building on that, the Mobile Crisis Team – which includes a medical provider, a licensed therapist and a peer-support specialist – seeks to help those who are experiencing an opioid crisis, such as an overdose or active withdrawal, or making a decision that the time is right to seek treatment.
“The ability to rapidly respond to individuals who are in crisis and ready to engage in treatment gives us a window of opportunity to meet them where they are and offer life-changing support,” said Denise Dickerson, Mobile Crisis Team supervisor and a licensed clinical drug and alcohol counselor. “The Recovery Rapid Response program allows us to engage individuals in our clinics, and now the Mobile Crisis Team expands our reach and further breaks down barriers in the way we address the opioid epidemic.”
The Mobile Crisis Team is activated either through the Calvert County Control Center when an emergency call pertains to an opioid-related incident or by individuals calling a dedicated hotline, 877-467-5628.
In 2014, Calvert County began receiving state grant funds to train members of the public on how to administer Naloxone (NARCAN) to opiate overdose victims.
Since 2015, the county has held 660 training sessions with more than 4,200 people, said Candice D’Agostino, coordinator of the Calvert Alliance Against Substance Abuse.
“Naloxone and prevention education are key components of our ‘all hands on deck’ response to the opioid crisis,” said Ashely Staples-Reid, prevention programs coordinator at Calvert County Behavioral Health. “Not only can use of naloxone save a life, but it can be a step in a path towards recovery.”
D’Agostino and Jennifer Moreland, director of the county’s Community Resources Department, gave the Calvert County commissioners an “opiate update” on Dec. 17.
“Heroin deaths are dropping, and fentanyl deaths are rising,” D’Agostino said, adding that 98% of overdose deaths are fentanyl-related.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever that is approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.
Most cases of fentanyl-related harm are linked to the illegally-made product.
According to the federal agency, the drug is often mixed with heroin or cocaine as a combination product — with or without the user’s knowledge — to increase its euphoric effects.
D’Agostino noted that fentanyl is available on the dark web and is used as a cutting agent for heroin and other fake prescription drugs.
Three drug-overdose deaths in the county in July were fentanyl-related, she said.
“Does it seem like we’re winning at all?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked.
“For me, I say ‘Yes,’” D’Agostino said. “The community has saved a lot of lives.”
She said that naloxone is available at pharmacies and is typically covered by insurance, which requires a co-pay, or a pharmacy drug discount program can help reduce the cost for those without insurance.
An opioid heroin addiction prevention counselor is located in the county’s four high schools, D’Agostino said.
D’Agostino said the next step for CAASA is to create a mobile app.
Information on prevention, treatment and recovery resources in the county is available and can be found by going to www. Hope4Calvert.net.
