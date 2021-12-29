The Charles County board of commissioners held a livestream of an emergency meeting on Wednesday, December 29 to address how the county can/is responding to the huge spike in COVID cases that dwarf all previous numbers since the virus came to the county in 2020. The county has seen its biggest increase in cases since it began compiling statistics.
The priority of the discussions briefed the public on the current infection rates, reminders of how to mitigate exposure, and to put forth emergency legislation for a return to the previously rescinded mask mandate that expired less than a months ago on November 30th.
Based on their approval to consider brining the mandate back, they must advertise it for 3 business days prior to the final meeting in which the public can voice their support or concern on the meeting to be held on Tuesday, January 4th. The approval for any mask mandate requires four of the five commissioners to pass, and for any subsequent extensions which are based on real time infection rates. The public can attend virtually and via phone. The information as to how the public can access the meeting to voice their opinion will be forthcoming.
If passed, which it likely will based on the comments by commissioners and medical professionals in attendance, businesses will be required to adhere to the ordnance. Those who are found in violation are subject to fines $50 for the first offense, and $100 for second and subsequent violations.
If you can get access to testing at home, health officials are asking residents to report the results to the health department so they may get a more accurate number of the positivity and negative rates in the county in an effort to stop the spread from continuing and to allow contract tracers to be utilized more effectively.
Numbers of self testing kits are extremely limited or unavailable county wide. Health officials are working as quickly as they can to increase the numbers of rapid tests and PCR tests that are available, however they indicated there is a large backlog in processing the current tests they have already preformed. They have asked the state to hire more testers and temporary workers to ease the backlog, and to get more residents tested at sites which have become overwhelmed.
Currently officials are waiting for a new group of free rapid tests that will eventually be available at local libraries, senior centers and churches. There is a shortage of all testing methods and officials are currently seeking more supplies, but said they are doing what they can with the budget and availability.
Contract tracers are hundreds of cases behind in notifying those who may have been exposed, and finding testing sites has seen many hours of residents waiting in long lines for hours, only to find out that testing is unavailable once their turn arrives.
Testing backlogs are not only affecting Charles county, but the entire region. Even if people are able to get tested, the wait time for the results has substantially increased, which decreases patients ability to quarantine and prevent the spread of COVID to others.
To date the new numbers for new infections in Charles County as of December 27 are staggering which is alarming to residents and those who are responsible for monitoring and responding to the rapid increase in cases throughout the Maryland, Washington D.C. and Virginia.