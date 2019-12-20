A phone application that will help first responders locate 911 callers was one of the topics before the Calvert County commissioners Dec. 10.
Stanley Harris Jr., communications assistant chief with the county’s public safety department, spoke about the benefits of using the app.
Just registering with the app and calling 911 will more accurately notify dispatchers of one’s location, he said.
The app also gives one the option of creating a public safety profile so that dispatchers and first responders have more information.
Users can include such information as emergency contacts, photos of family members — such as children, for example — medical information or special instructions.
“We get enhanced location whether they create a profile or not,” Harris said.
Google and Apple include the app on their newer phones, he said.
The voluntary, free program gives dispatchers a user’s information for 45 minutes. Users are required to verify their information every six months, Harris said.
“I think it’s a great program,” Commissioner Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. He noted that local 911 callers can get dispatchers from either Calvert, St. Mary’s or Dorchester counties. Those in St. Mary’s County could even get a dispatcher in Richmond, depending on where the caller is located.
Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughn noted that locations are based on whatever cell phone tower the call pings off. Because of that, Hance encouraged 911 callers to immediately tell the dispatcher the county where they are located if they do not use the Smart 911 app.
Harris said the Smart 911 program is currently being used in 40 states.When Calvert County started using the program recently, Vaughn said 500 to 700 people signed up in the first week. Twitter: @CalRecCALEB