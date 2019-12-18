Calvert County commissioners said goodbye to two longtime employees on Dec. 17 and elected a new board president.
County Administrator Terry Shannon, who has been in the position 11 years and has 32 years with the county, is leaving Jan. 3. The commissioners gave standing ovations to Shannon and Paula Grover Gray, the latter who has served as director of the county’s Office of Personnel for 4 1/2 years and worked for Calvert for over 39 years. Gray is leaving at the end of the month.
Gray said Shannon and another longtime employee, Wilson Freeland, have been “excellent leaders and mentors.” Freeland retired as director of General Services on Dec. 6 after serving 10 years in the position and 37 years with the county.
The commissioners voted 3-2 to appoint Kelly D. McConkey (R) board president. McConkey had been vice president. He replaces Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R), who served a one-year term as president.
McConkey was supported by Hutchins, Mike Hart (R) and himself, while Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) and Steven R. Weems (R) voted no. When asked later about their votes, Hance declined to comment. Weems said McConkey didn’t ask for his support, which he said is “pretty much protocol” in his nine years on the board.
Hart was named vice president by a 5-0 vote.
Hart complimented Hutchins on his work ethic. Noting that Hutchins is the “fifth president or so” that he has worked with, Hart said, “I’ve never seen anyone work as hard as you.”
Twitter: @CalRecCALEB