Pursuant to Governor Lawrence Hogan’s declaration of a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 and his order elevating the Pandemic Flu and Other Infectious Diseases threat to Level II, effectively immediately, the Maryland , Pikesville, will close to the public for walk-in service. The building’s closure to the public will remain in effect until the declared state of emergency is terminated and the catastrophic health emergency is rescinded.
The Licensing Division remains open and will continue to serve the citizens of Maryland and process all applications and requests in accordance with statutory and regulatory requirements. Applications not electronically submitted should continue to be submitted via the US Postal Service or by a commercial postal
service. For those wishing to submit their application(s) in person, a temporary mail drop box will be available outside of the Licensing Division, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Assistance from the Licensing Division may be obtained at the following email addresses:
• Firearms Registration (Firearm Purchases) Unit: msp.firearmsregistration@maryland.gov
• Handgun Qualification License Unit: msp.hql@maryland.gov
• Handgun Permit Unit: msp.handgunpermits@maryland.gov
• Security Services (Guard) Unit: msp.securityguard@maryland.gov
• Security Services (Private Detective) Unit: msp.privatedetective@maryland.gov
• Police & Security Systems (Special Police / Railroad Police) Unit: msp.specialrailroadpolice@maryland.gov
• Police & Security Systems (Security Systems) Unit: msp.securitysystems@maryland.gov
You may also reach the Licensing Division by telephone: 410-653-4500
• Maryland Regulated Firearm Dealers may continue to contact the Licensing Division via the Livehelp Now
feature within their Licensing Portal.
The Department will issue notification when normal operations are resumed.