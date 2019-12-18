Seven months into the making, the Calvert County commissioners received an update from the Housing For All Task Force last week.
Jennifer Moreland, the county’s Community Resources director, and local pastor Dana Jones, the task force chair, addressed the commissioners on Dec. 10.
“A lot of the community doesn’t know affordable housing is an issue,” Moreland said.
Noting that the county is in the Washington, D.C. Metro statistical area, Jones said it takes an income of $65,000 to purchase a home for a family of four, which requires two wage earners.
“None of us know of the issue from the perspective of a developer or financier,” Moreland said. She noted that the task force is working on a market trend analysis with completion by June 2020.
One of the task force’s recommendations is for the county to add a “Planned Unit Development,” or PUD, zoning designation to the county ordinance. “Calvert County is one of the only counties in Maryland without a Planned Unit Development option,” she said. Such a designation would allow developers greater flexibility to include residential, commercial and recreational uses.
Jones touted “mixed-use housing” as a remedy for first-time homebuyers. Such a strategy would not just target low-income residents. It would apply to those who make from $30,000 to $100,000 a year, he said.
Jones said the county has changed significantly over time. He suggested the county look at other models for homeownership, such as duplexes and quads. “We’ve got to look at models that make sense for us,” he said, citing the example of Denver, which he noted offers quads that include a colonial brick style of building. Commission President Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said one type of housing could feature a “flat over a business,” as part of a mixed-use development, for example.
“The 18 to 44 (age group) is not generating the amount of income that we did,” he said.
“We need to make sure we’re attracting high-paying jobs,” Commissioner Earl E. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
“I don’t think you can build affordable housing anymore,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said. He added that he’s a “big fan” of senior apartments and suggested the county possibly offer a homeownership incentive program that would waive the first two years of property taxes. The task force plans to continue working on objectives, performance measures and benchmarks and report back to the commissioners in March, Moreland said.
“You’ve taken it a long way since our conversation back in the spring,” Hutchins said.
