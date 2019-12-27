Cindy Greb loves her job, which entails conserving natural resources for the betterment of the community.
The executive director of Southern Maryland Resource Conservation and Development plans to bring more conservation easements to Calvert County.
The Calvert County commissioners recently agreed to partner with RC&D to apply for and administer state and federal grants in the Calvert Creeks Rural Legacy Area, which covers a portion of the southern part of the county.
From the Southern Maryland’s RC&D office in Leonardtown, the nonprofit works to conserve land in Calvert, Charles, St. Mary’s and Anne Arundel counties.
The organization has worked with Calvert County previously, but Greb explained that the new partnership will help attract Navy funds through the Department of Defense’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program, or REPI.
Some recent projects that RC&D has worked on in Calvert include shoreline stabilization projects in Solomons at the Navy Recreation Center ($1 million) and in Chesapeake Beach at the Naval Research Lab ($6.7 million).
Both projects concluded last year and used federal funds, but not REPI funds, Greb said.
Any state Rural Legacy grant funding that RC&D obtains for Calvert will be matched by federal REPI funds, she said, in an approximate 50/50 split.
“We’re trying to leverage grant dollars as efficiently as possible,” she said. “The only reason this (partnership) came about is because we’ve been doing such a successful job in St. Mary’s County, and the Navy requested that we explore partnerships with adjacent counties to help implement the REPI program.”
She noted that RC&D is the sponsor for the Mattapany Rural Legacy Area in St. Mary’s County, and has partnered with the Navy to administer the REPI Program in the Atlantic Test Range, which includes Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
Over the past two years, RC&D has successfully leveraged over $9.5M in different grant funds to preserve over 1,670 acres in St. Mary’s County, Greb said.
“These programs are critical to the Chesapeake Bay, landowners, the Navy and its mission in the community,” she said. “It’s exciting to be a part of all this. I love it. I feel very privileged.”
She explained that the organization can help Calvert County landowners procure conservation easements for various reasons.
These can include wanting to preserve the environment, receive a lower property tax rate and pass down farming to future generations in the landowner’s family or to others.
In regard to the latter, Greb explained that RC&D can help farmers and landowners sell their land and keep all or a portion of it as a conservation easement.
Doing so can help a potential buyer who may have financial constraints.
There is a lot of work that goes into conservation easements, she said, noting it an an 18- to 24-month process for each easement, which includes appraisals, engineering surveys and Phase I environmental assessments for each Rural Legacy Area easement application.
“The landowners are the most important part of this,” she said. “Without the landowner, none of these programs would work.”
The Southern Maryland RC&D is one of 150 some councils in the US that are part of the National Association of Research Conservation and Development Councils, which was established by the Agriculture Act of 1962.
RC&D is a nonprofit that receives funding from private and public sources.
For more information, call 240-577-6413 or go to somdrcd.org. Twitter: CalRecCALEB