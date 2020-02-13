At Tuesday’s county commissioners meeting, the department of land use and growth management requested an amendment to a county document to fix a mistake that was previously made.
Last June, the St. Mary's commissioners approved an amendment to the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance, allowing noncommercial airports, landing strips and heliports in the critical area overlay of properties zoned in the resource conversation area.
At this week’s meeting, Bill Hunt, director of land use and growth management for the county, told the commissioners after he submitted the revised zoning ordinance, which included changes required by the state's critical area commission, it was discovered that a portion of one of the sentences was left off.
As a result, that ordinance is defective, according to Hunt, who asked the commissioners to approve the amended ordinance to correct the mistake that was made.
The line is the ordinance currently reads, “All businesses such as the sale of leasing of aircraft, maintenance, or flight instructions shall be prohibited" and must be changed to, "All businesses such as the sale or leasing of aircraft, maintenance, or flight school and any other type of commercial operations as defined in the Federal Aviation Administration regulations shall be prohibited."
Residents who wish to construct private airports must get conditional use approval from the St. Mary’s County Zoning Board of Appeals before getting a permit from the department of land use and growth management. Lots on which landing strips are built can be no smaller than 20 acres, and field conditions must be low vegetation. Airports are not permitted within the critical area buffer, which spans 100 feet from the mean high water line.
The commissioners unanimously approved the amended ordinance allowing private landing strips and private helipads in the resource conservation area critical area overlay and prohibiting flight school and commercial operations as defined in Federal Aviation Administration regulations.