For a local businessman, a wait of several years for a permit is almost over, or at least Jason Scaggs hopes that’s the case.
Scaggs’ site plan to construct two buildings on 2.75 acres at 7620 Meadow Run Lane in Owings received an approval recommendation from the Calvert Planning Commission Dec. 18.
After the meeting, Scaggs said his project — an expansion of his excavation business and room for another one — was unnecessarily delayed three years by the county Department of Public Works.
County spokeswoman Ehman said Scaggs first applied for a permit nearly four years ago on Feb. 24, 2016.
{span}”It is important to understand that the applicant (Scaggs) received agency comments on March 24, 2016; the county did not receive comments back from the applicant again until September 27, 2018, placing the final approval timeline from resubmission to approval at approximately 15 months,” Ehman said in an email. {/span}
Scaggs plans to build 12,000- and 16,980-square-foot buildings in two phases in the Meadow Run Industrial Park, county planner Rachel O’Shea told the planning commission.
After the Dec. 18 meeting, O’Shea said Scaggs had missed some deadlines due to site plan revisions, but noted that she had only been working on the project for 1 1/2 years. Scaggs holds public works — which oversees some permitting areas — responsible for over-regulating and named Public Works employee Doug Ostrazeski as the main reason for the slowdown. A phone call to Public Works for Ostrazeski was referred to the county communications office. Scaggs said public works has required him to do things based on someone’s opinion instead of basing things off of a black-and-white regulation or law, citing an example of the size of a parking lot.
“The county is trying to do the engineering for us. The government’s job is to review and approve,” he said.
Scaggs said he ended up hiring two local engineering firms, and he still had problems satisfying public works. “The county employs more professional engineers than any of the local firms,” he said.
Scaggs said he had a signed contract with a trampoline park to use one of the two buildings at the site, but ultimately lost it because of delays caused by the county.
“I spent 1.1 million of my money on that industrial land, so I had a legal place to store equipment and have an office,” Scaggs said. “Me and my guys are still out laying in the mud working on machines because I don’t have a shop.”
He noted that his office is located at his home and his equipment is on various job sites.
“I think Mark Willis is going to be an asset, and he will have oversight over DPW,” Scaggs said, noting that Willis becomes county administrator in January. An email to Willis for comment was not returned by deadline.
Ehman said county staff works to process all site plan applications in a timely and professional manner. Depending on the location of the site plan, regulations,can come into play,” she said. “Many staff, and several agencies, work to provide input on application of these regulations to ensure compliance. Enforcement occur during this process by application of what is required.”
