Charles County
Indian Head man charged with assault
Baryn Sabian Emerich, 20, of Indian Head was charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault on March 30.
According to charging documents, a Charles County sheriff’s deputy was working uniformed security at a restaurant in the 7600 block of Shirley Boulevard in Port Tobacco on March 19. The deputy was notified by patrons of a fight that occurred in the rear patio of the establishment.
According to charging documents, a man was found with severe head trauma and was treated by patrons before rushed to the hospital.
When Emerich was identified by deputies, he allegedly provided an Indiana driver’s license, which identified him as Garnett Edward Jenkins, and a phone number; both came back as invalid.
Deputies were able to obtain a credit card receipt that allegedly had Emerich’s real name.
Video surveillance showed Emerich make a throwing motion toward two males who then approached him, according to a charging document. Emerich then allegedly assaulted one of the men with repeated punches and knee strikes to the head before security broke up the fight.
Emerich, who allegedly identified himself as a Marine at Naval Support Facility Indian Head, was also charged with two misdemeanors for providing false statements and displaying a false government ID to an officer.
Waldorf man arrested on theft charges
Stephen Matthew Somosky, 32, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony theft of $1,500 to under $25,000 after an alleged glasses theft on March 28.
According to charging documents, Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to a business in the 100 block of Smallwood Village Center. Deputies made contact with the business owner who said she was in her office when she heard a commotion in her store lobby.
The owner walked out to allegedly see Somosky running out the front door.
Deputies spoke to a witness who stated she saw Somosky walk around the store before grabbing five pairs of Gucci eyeglass frames (valued at $2,500) and then flee the store. Charging documents state that video surveillance from the store corroborated the witness’s statement.
Somosky was arrested two days later on March 30 at his residence in the 700 block of Barrington Drive.
Waldorf man, 23, charged vehicle theft
Travonne Lamont Johnson, 23, of Waldorf was charged with felony unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and two misdemeanor charges of malicious destruction of property valued at less that $1,000 on March 29.
On the afternoon of March 28, Charles County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6000 block of New Forest Court in Waldorf for reports of alleged destruction of property.
Deputies spoke with a woman who stated that Johnson, identified as her ex-boyfriend, began arguing with her and allegedly smashed the front and rear windshields and the front passenger side window of her vehicle before fleeing the scene.
Later that same day, deputies responded to Smallwood Drive West and Middletown Road in Waldorf for the reports of a vehicle collision. Deputies made contact with the woman from the earlier call and another man.
According to statements, Johnson, who was driving a silver Volkswagen Jetta, allegedly drove up to the vehicle they were sitting in and partially blocked them in.
The man was allegedly able to flee the area but Johnson followed and struck the vehicle twice, causing it to spin. Johnson then allegedly struck the vehicle a third time, causing it go off road and strike a tree.
Johnson then got out of his vehicle, allegedly shouted at the woman and threw a rock at the vehicle’s windshield before fleeing on foot.
Later, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call from another woman reporting that her vehicle had been stolen from her home in the 2600 block of Hamilton Place. The Jetta allegedly matched the description of the vehicle used by Johnson that was left at the scene of the crash.
Waldorf man charged with assault
Coby Elliott Stewart, 31, of Waldorf was arrested and charged with felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor second-degree assault after an alleged knife attack on April 3.
According to charging documents, deputies were called to the 12000 block Mattawoman Drive for the reports of an assault with a knife. Deputies located a man with a large cut under his eye and a cut on his hand that were determined to be non life-threatening.
Witness statements alleged that Stewart attacked the man with a machete over money that Stewart owed him.
When interviewed by deputies, Stewart alleged that the man claimed to have a gun, but witnesses stated that the man never mentioned having a firearm.
DARRYL KINSEY JR.
St. Mary’s County
Chaptico man charged with dog fighting
Charles Henry Hall III was charged with three felony dog fighting counts, five misdemeanor possession of dog fighting implements and one misdemeanor count each of animal cruelty and illegal possession of ammunition.
According to a criminal information filed March 29 by assistant state’s attorney Laura Caspar, the incidents occurred on May 14, 2021, in the 36000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Chaptico.
The implements allegedly found included a spring pole, flirt pole, breeding/rape stand, weighted collar and three heavy chains attached to a sunken car axle.
Hall is prohibited from having ammunition due to a previous conviction for drug possession with intent to distribute.
He could receive up to three years in prison for each felony count and a fine of $5,000. A summons was issued March 30.
Lexington Park woman charged with assault of husband
Laurie Marie Jennings, 49, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault after she allegedly stabbed her husband with a Bowie knife during an argument on March 24.
The incident occurred around 11:23 p.m. in the 23100 block of Gunston Drive, according to a charging document. The man had lacerations on his forehead and right hand, and there was blood on the floor throughout the house.
Jennings fled the scene prior to the arrival of police, according to the document. She said he held the knife to her throat and that he was accidentally cut when they fought.
The man was transported to a local trauma center, and Jennings allegedly threatened suicide and was also transported for an evaluation. Jennings was ordered held without bond on March 25 and released on her own recognizance on March 28.
Lexington Park woman, 49, faces assault charges against another woman
Yolanda Kutinna Evans, 49, of Lexington Park was charged with felony and misdemeanor assault following an incident on March 1.
Evans allegedly swung a metal bat and struck another woman in the shoulder, which was captured on a cellphone video. The assault allegedly occurred in the 21900 block of Baja Lane in Great Mills.
According to a charging document, Evans had a concussion and bruising and swelling around her face. At the time of the incident, the victim was engaged in a “separate mutual combat with a juvenile,” the document states.
A summons was issued on March 20.
California man arrested for drug dealing
Nicholas W. Bond, 47, of California was charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime.
According to a criminal information, Bond possessed cocaine and a firearm on Feb. 2. A warrant was issued for his arrest.
CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
Calvert County
Indictment in traffic pursuit announced
On March 21 a Calvert County grand jury handed down a 13-count indictment against a 50-year-old Prince Frederick man for leading police in a vehicle pursuit a month earlier.
Raymond Francis Procopio is charged with first-degree assault, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property, disorderly conduct and seven traffic violations, including reckless driving, speeding and attempting to elude police.
According to court documents filed by Cpl. Stephan Moran of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, Procopio was driving a recreational vehicle on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of Dunkirk Gateway and began swearing at the deputy while he was conducting a traffic stop.
Procopio refused to get out of his vehicle when ordered by Moran and instead sped away. A chase ensued and Procopio drove the RV in a reckless manner, Moran stated in court papers.
According to Moran, the pursuit on northbound Route 4 ended when deputies implemented a precision immobilization technique. During the chase, Procopio’s RV struck Moran’s patrol car.
Procopio posed “a clear danger to all individuals on the roadway,” Moran wrote in charging papers.
Procopio remains in jail on a no-bond status. A pretrial conference on the charges is scheduled for May 13.
Prince Frederick man ione of two convicted of federal tax fraud
A Calvert County man is one of two individuals convicted in late March by a federal jury for conspiring to defraud the country by helping file false tax returns and theft of government funds.
Percy Leroy Jacobs of Prince Frederick was found guilty in the Greenbelt court along with Sandra Denis Curl of Charlotte, N.C.
According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the pair faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the U.S., three years in prison for each count of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return and 10 years in prison for theft of government property.
“According to evidence presented at trial, between 2013 and 2016, Curl and Jacobs filed tax returns on behalf of multiple fraudulent trusts they owned, seeking refunds to which they were not entitled,” the press release states. “Curl and Jacobs also filed false individual tax returns in their own names, claiming fictitious false tax withholdings in order to generate refunds. In total, the defendants attempted to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of more than $2.2 million.”
The IRS Criminal Investigation division handled the probe that led to the charges and ultimately convictions. Jacobs and Curl will be sentenced in July.
Chesapeake Beach man, 46, charged with burglarizing church
A 46-year-old Chesapeake Beach man is facing a felony burglary charge in connection with the break-in on April 1 of a Catholic church in North Beach. Edward Francis Lavin III was arrested outside his residence, a short distance from St. Anthony’s Church where the incident occurred.
According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the church shortly after 7 a.m. when a burglary was discovered. The preliminary investigation revealed that someone “had gained entry through the front door of the church,” a sheriff’s office press release stated. “Deputies observed significant damage and disarray to the inside of the sanctuary.” The approximate value of the damaged property was $2,680.
The sheriff’s office reported that evidence collected at the scene and video surveillance footage helped identify Lavin as a suspect.
In addition to second-degree burglary, Lavin is charged with two counts of fourth-degree burglary, theft and malicious destruction of property.
After a bond review on Monday, Lavin remains in the Calvert County Detention Center on a no bond status. A hearing on the charges is scheduled for April 29 in district court.
Vehicle reported stolen
On March 21, Deputy Richard McCourt Jr. responded to Prince Frederick Dodge Jeep and Chrysler on South Solomons Island Road for a reported vehicle theft. The complainant advised a black 2018 Jeep Track Hawk was stolen from the lot. The value of the stolen property is $90,000.
Anyone with information that might aid investigators of this incident can call Crime Solvers. Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information. If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN