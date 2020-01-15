It seems the bayside town of North Beach is always hosting some public event that draws substantial crowds. Whether it’s the Friday Farmers’ Markets, dragon boat races, Christmas parade or polar bear plunge, visitors have made a beeline for the beach, which poses a problem.
“We could do with more parking,” said Town Councilwoman Gwen Schaida.
During the town council’s monthly meeting Thursday, one of the business items was a discussion of a proposed strategy for increasing parking spaces within the municipality.
The three-pronged strategy is to begin with a series of short-term actions.
“Signage and striping are two things we can move on,” said Mayor Mike Benton. The striping—that is, marking parallel parking spots between Chesapeake Avenue and Greenwood Avenue—along with other measures on Bay Avenue and 3rd Street — would create an estimated 70 additional spaces.
The signage component of the strategy, town officials believe, would “normalize” the rules for parking in town.
“This would save the town money,” said code enforcement officer Rick Crump. The simplified signs would designate whether parking in an area was prohibited, had a time limit or was by permit only.
Crump said the town gets complaints about illegal parking in residential areas “at least once a month.”
Benton said town officials are in the process of obtaining cost estimates for implementing the first phase of the parking improvement strategy.
The proposed second phase, which would require further study, is to “consider releasing parking where unused driveways exist,” the strategy summary states. The proposed third phase — which is seen as being a long-term project—would involve using “rolled curb for inexpensive edging and drainage flow.” The town’s public works director, Don Bowen, said the rolled curb is cheaper than concrete.
Towards the conclusion of the discussion, Benton’s predecessor, Mark Frazer, offered his perspective of the strategy. Frazer said North Beach had “two intractable problems — parking and flooding.”
The former mayor cautioned town officials not to stripe the lines in such a way as to challenge parking for larger vehicles. “I see more pickup trucks than small vehicles” in town, Frazer noted.
Regarding the modifications in signage, Frazer said many of the town’s parking signs “were put there for a reason. I’d be careful about that.”
Noting previous mayors and town councils have tried to remedy North Beach’s parking woes, Frazer wished current town officials, “good luck on it.”
Other highlights of last Thursday’s meeting included: Approval of Jane Hagen as town council vice president for 2020.
Approval of the appointment of Celia Molofsky to the town’s planning commission. Molofsky, a U.S. Army veteran, is the owner of Wheel LLC. She will be filling an unexpired term on the panel until January 2022.
Approval of a resolution which declares the Town of North Beach’s commitment to partner with the Institute for Public Health Innovation and become part of the “Healthy Eating, Active Living” cities and towns campaign.
Announcement by Dawn Richardson, the town’s marketing and public relations officer that approximately 300 people participated in the 2020 North Beach Polar Bear Plunge New Year’s Day.
Twitter: @CalRecMARTY