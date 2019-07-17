Local athletes supported by The Arc Southern Maryland competed in the Special Olympics Summer Games and were celebrated on June 19 at the Arc’s second recognition celebration.
Olympians, their guests, and staff gathered for food, music, fun and first-person accounts of victory.
The evening was filled with cheers and laughs as the medal-adorned athletes got up one by one and talked about their experiences and success.
Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s county athletes were all in attendance.
The dinner was held at The Arc’s Prince Frederick office, but athletes from all across the tri-county area came to join in on the festivities
A slide show playing photographs captured at the games played in the background, as the athletes reminisced on fun times that they had competing in the events.