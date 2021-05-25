Since 1947 baseball players of varying ages and skill levels have found the Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League, commonly referred to as CHASM, a genuine place to compete amid conditions that focus far less on intensity than relaxation.
Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field in La Plata, the 75th season of CHASM baseball officially kicked off with a contest that was considerably closer than the final score indicated. Pomfret, which went 17-1 last summer en route to winning the regular season title, defeated St. Mary's Post 255 13-1, although the Pirates owned a tepid, 1-0, advantage through five frames.
Pomfret is one of the teams in the league benefiting from a genuine youth movement, with many of the Pirates having played this past spring for the College of Southern Maryland. The college Hawks went 13-20, but they reached the Region XX playoffs for the first time since 2014 and battled with Allegany Community before suffering an 11-7 setback.
"This league is a lot more relaxed than the college season," said Pomfret and CSM third baseman Mikey Guy, who plans to play one more season for the Hawks before transferring to the University of Maryland to complete his engineering degree. "This is a lot more fun. We're here to have fun mainly. I am looking forward to playing here this summer."
Pomfret (1-0) benefited from the Hawks' presence on Sunday when the Pirates broke the scoreless deadlock with a run in the fifth when third baseman Mikey Guy doubled and scored on a double by Anthony Waterloo. The Pirates would then have runners on first and third with none out but a base running blunder by Waterloo proved costly and the hosts failed to score again that inning.
In an unlikely reversal of fortunes for both teams, Pomfret scored 12 runs on five hits and a staggering 10 walks. Pomfret and CSM catcher Peyton Myers singled home the first run of the inning then later delivered the last runs of the inning when he belted a grand slam over the fence in left center. Pomfret starter Dylan Bell, another CSM product, blanked post 255 on four hits in six innings to collect the win.
"This league is actually a lot of fun," Myers said. "It's a lot more relaxed than the college season. I was impressed with the way Dylan threw today. But I know every time he goes out there he's going to hit the target. In the sixth, I was looking for a fastball. I got something inside and just turned on it and I knew when I hit it it was gone."
Post 255 (0-1) got five superb innings from southpaw Ken Watson, who blanked the Pirates through four innings before yielding a run in the fifth. St. Mary's next three pitchers, however, proved largely ineffective as the Pirates touched them for 12 runs in the home half of the sixth. Post 255 got one run in the top of the seventh to avoid being shut out.
While last Sunday marked the season opener for both teams, CHASM league secretary Tony Stefko said the "kick off" game for the league's 75th season is going to be recognized on June 5 when Pomfret faces three-time defending champion Western Charles in a rematch of last year's tournament championship series at Rainbow Construction Field. The league also plans an All-Star Game and alumni game on July 17, as well as a golf tournament at Wicomico Shores on Aug. 20.