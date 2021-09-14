There was a hint of history and suspense on Sunday afternoon in the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League winners' bracket final between three-time defending champion Western Charles and two-time regular season champ Pomfret as the Pirates prevailed 2-1 at Rainbow Construction Field in a superb contest that was followed by a postgame handshake that was anything but cordial.
Pomfret (18-3) got consecutive two-out singles from Austin Simms and Tyler Croson in the bottom of the seventh against Western Charles' hurler Kurt Bruce to break a scoreless deadlock, while Pirates hurler Francis Scott limited the Natty Bohs to run one in the eighth to earn the complete game victory. With the victory, Pomfret earned the chance to play in this Sunday's potential championship game against the winner of this Saturday's losers' bracket final between Western Charles and Indian Head.
In the bottom of the seventh inning of the scoreless contest, Scott helped his own cause by working Bruce for a two-out walk then was replaced by courtesy runner Jordan McKenzie. Tyler Simms followed with a single to left then Austin Simms followed with a single to right that scored McKenzie with the game's first run. Tyler Croson, the Pirates' center fielder and number nine batter, then followed with another two-out single that plated Tyler Simms with the second run.
"Both pitchers were really good today," said Austin Simms. "When Francis walked and Tyler [Simms] singled I was just looking for something to hit. Then I got a hit to score Jordan, Tyler [Croson] came up with a big hit. He also made some really good plays in the outfield."
Scott, another returning College of Southern Maryland player, had blanked Western Charles until the bottom of the eighth. But with two outs, Danny Lydon doubled down the left field line then Jason Boyd followed with a bloops single to center that scored Lydon to trim the Pirates' lead to 2-1. But Scott retired the side in order in the bottom of the ninth to preserve the complete game win.
"I thought everything was working today," Scott said. "They have some really good hitters. I knew I could not make any mistakes. My defense was great behind me. We turned two double plays and Tyler [Croson] made some great running catches in center field."
In the bottom of the fifth, with the game still scoreless courtesy of a genuine pitchers' duel between Bruce and Scott, Nick Miller beat out and infield single that traveled five feet from home plate. Western Charles catcher Chris Blondin fielded the ball barehanded and fired a low throw to first in what proved to be a genuinely meaningless play after Miller was stranded there.
But several players on the Pomfret bench chided Blondin and the Western Charles catcher took exception to the critique. After a minute of heated chatter the umpires restored order, but the two teams would later engage in a far more heated exchange near home plate during the postgame handshake. After two minutes of intense banter the teams finally retreated to their respective dugouts.
"In the playoffs when you have two good teams like this, you're going to get some heated exchanges," said Western Charles shortstop and leadoff batter Tyler Summers. "Everything just gets more intense during the playoffs. Both pitchers were outstanding today and both teams made really good plays on defense."
Pomfret has the free ride to Sunday's championship series opener, but they are far from securing the crown. The Pirates will get the winner of Saturday's contest between Western Charles and Indian Head — the Natty Bohs beat Indian Head 5-2 this past Saturday — and will have two chances to garner the elusive title, this Sunday and again the following weekend in a potential "if" game.