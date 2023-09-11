After the first two games of the Charles—St. Mary's Baseball League playoffs were played without incident, the third was halted by a storm on a day when claps of thunder were audibly apparent for hours before the rains finally arrived at Rainbow Construction Field late Saturday afternoon.

Last Saturday morning, Sept. 9, St. Mary's Door (13-8) defeated La Plata (10-11) 6-3 in the opening game of the double-elimination portion of the CHASM tournament. Three days earlier, Western Charles (9-12) rallied from a 9-2 deficit to upend Legion Post 255 (8-13) 13-11 to win the league's play-in game and earn a right to face top seed Pomfret (14-6) on Saturday.


  

