Pomfret Pirates pitcher Trevor Drummond fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Saturday's CHASM playoff contest against Western Charles leadoff batter Tyler Summers. Both teams were tied at 5-5 when storms postponed the contest prior to the start of the seventh inning last Saturday at Rainbow Construction Field.
Western Charles center fielder and leadoff batter Tyler Summers takes a lead off first base after opening Saturday's CHASM playoff game against Pomfret with a single to center. Summers scored in the inning and later added a two-run homer, but the two teams were tied at 5-5 when storms postponed the conclusion of the contest to this Saturday at 10 a.m.
Western Charles coach Tony Stefko, left, and Pomfret Pirates coach Jason Simms, right, confer with the umpires prior to the start of last Saturday's Charles—St. Mary's Baseball League playoff game. The teams were tied at 5-5 after six innings when thunderstorms postponed the resumption of the contest to this Saturday morning at 10am.
After the first two games of the Charles—St. Mary's Baseball League playoffs were played without incident, the third was halted by a storm on a day when claps of thunder were audibly apparent for hours before the rains finally arrived at Rainbow Construction Field late Saturday afternoon.
Last Saturday morning, Sept. 9, St. Mary's Door (13-8) defeated La Plata (10-11) 6-3 in the opening game of the double-elimination portion of the CHASM tournament. Three days earlier, Western Charles (9-12) rallied from a 9-2 deficit to upend Legion Post 255 (8-13) 13-11 to win the league's play-in game and earn a right to face top seed Pomfret (14-6) on Saturday.
"We were down 7-0 after the top of the first and down 9-2 after two," Western Charles coach Tony Stefko said. "Then we just kept getting the runs back in bunches and three of our guys, Chris Blondin, Johnny Karhes and Danny Lydon all hit home runs and by the end we were in front. It was just a crazy game to be a part of."
After prevailing three days earlier courtesy of an improbable rally, Western Charles wasted little time gaining the upper hand on Saturday. Leadoff batter and center fielder Tyler Summers smacked a two-run homer in the third and the Natty Bohs added two more runs in the top of the fifth to forge a 5-1 advantage after the Pirates' Anthony Waterloo had earlier tied the game with a solo homer.
Only three days after rallying from an early deficit to forge an improbable victory in the play-in game, Western Charles got a taste of its own medicine in the middle innings on Saturday. Pomfret drew even in the home half of the fourth when Joey Downing belted a three-run homer off Natty Bohs starter Jake Kost and Peyton Myers followed with a solo shot to tie it.
Dark clouds and rumbles of thunder had enveloped the field through much of the game and finally the skies opened before the top of the seventh could get under way. After a brief, heavy deluge the umpires and coaches agreed the field was unplayable and postponed the contest until this Saturday, which will certainly make for a busy, interesting weekend.
Western Charles and Pomfret will resume their opening round game on Saturday morning at 10am all knotted at five after six complete innings, with the winner facing St. Mary's Door at noon. St. Mary's Door prevailed in the first contest last Saturday, 6-3 over La Plata by getting two runs in the first, two more in the third and single runs in the fourth and fifth innings and neither team scored thereafter.
Also on Saturday the league announced its regular season award winners amid the rainy conditions underneath the covered grandstand at Rainbow Construction Field.
Downing of Pomfret was named the league's Most Valuable Player, St. Mary's Cole Tarleton was tabbed as most promising young player, Pomfret skipper Jason Simms was selected as Manager of the Year, Indian Head manager Darren Sanders was chosen for the Sportsmanship Award and Pomfret's Trevor Drummond garnered top pitcher.