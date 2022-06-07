Following a stellar senior season as a member of the Chopticon High School 3A state championship baseball team last year and then a summer with the St. Mary's Legion Post 255 squad that won state and region titles, Tyler Quade perhaps exceeded any and all expectations during his freshman season at Mount Aloysius College in Pennsylvania.
Quade not only took home honors as the top freshman player in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference with the Mounties, he was also tabbed as the Region 7 rookie of the year and then on Monday, May 30, he was selected as the Division III National Rookie of the Year by D3baseball.com and chosen to the Region 7 second team and tabbed as an All-American fourth team selection.
In the weeks prior to his regional and national award honors, Quade became the first baseball player in AMCC history to sweep a trio of awards typically divided among three players. Quade was not only named the top rookie in the league, he was also selected as its top pitcher and also named AMCC player of the year.
"I never expected to win any awards, let alone win three conference awards," Quade said. "It helped validate all the hard work that I put in during the offseason and again during the season. I have great coaches and a lot of great players around me. We had a lot of fifth-year seniors on the team because of COVID-19 and they really helped me make the transition from high school to college baseball."
Quade, who was initially recruited by Mount Aloysius as a pitcher, went 7-2 on the mound with a 2.72 earned run average, fanning 63 batters and walking only 22 in 76 innings of work. Quade enhanced his value to the Mounties by becoming an every day player and batted .427 (64 for 150) with 14 doubles, four triples and two home runs. He scored 40 runs and drove in 31 more and finished the season with a .613 slugging average and 1.083 OPS (on-base plus slugging).
"When we brought him here, our intent was to have Tyler be the number three pitcher in the rotation and let him work his way up to the number one spot," said Mount Aloysius baseball coach and athletic director Kevin Kime while trout fishing on a lake not far from the campus. "But in my 16 years as the head coach here, I've never seen a kid work harder than he does. Once he started hitting, I really couldn't take his bat out of the lineup and on a team with a lot of fifth-year seniors he became our leading hitter as a freshman."
Both Quade and Kime downplayed the individual awards that the Chopticon graduate garnered as a freshman because the Mounties captured the program's first AMCC tournament title and earned a berth in the NCAA region playoffs for the first time. Quade and the fifth-year seniors were all equally important to the success and now both player and coach are eager to see what the future brings.
"I could not be happier with the way my freshman season went up here," Quade said. "But my coaches have already given me a workout package for the summer to help me be ready for fall ball. They think I can get my fastball velocity up to 88-90 miles per hour. I love being able to play every day and swing the bat. It wasn't something that I expected to be able to do when I got here."
"It's like I told Tyler after he won those three conference awards, the work is not over yet," Kime said. "He had a great freshman season, but now he has to come back even stronger next year. His arm needs to rest this summer then we can start working on increasing his velocity in the fall. But the goal is always to come back even better in the spring."