Northern High School graduate Eddie Coffren Jr., a rising junior at Lynchburg College, displays a trophy after capturing the Mid-Atlantic Regional Golf Championship at the University of Maryland on Aug. 6.
Just over four years after he captured the Maryland 4A/3A state golf championship at the University of Maryland, Northern High School graduate Eddie Coffren Jr., now a rising junior at Lynchburg College, returned to College Park to prevail in the WMGA Metropolitan Amateur Tournament under match play conditions.
Both Coffren and fellow finalist Grant Lester of Washington, D.C., advanced to the final on Aug. 5 and 6 as modest outsiders. In each of the first four rounds of the tournament, Coffren and Lester had defeated their foes while playing 18 holes, but the tournament title would hinge on which of them prevailed in a prolonged, 36-hole encounter and Coffren had a definite strategy for the marathon.
"I knew from the start that my opponent in the final [Lester] wanted to play fast, so I did whatever I could to slow the match down," Coffren said. "I thought I really struck the ball well off the tee and in the fairways, but I was missing putts in the first round while he just came making long putt after long putt. I mean, I had never seen anything like it."
While Coffren attempted to slow the tempo of the match, Lester started quickly and his ability to connect on long putts propelled him to a modest three-hole lead after nine holes and he extended the advantage to four holes through 12. But Coffren chipped away at the deficit on the back nine by making numerous good shots off the tee and on his approach and his putting came around.
"In these two-day tournaments, especially in match play, it all comes down to putting," said Coffren, who is majoring in finance and economics at Lynchburg. "I knew that I would have chances to make putts as long as I kept striking the ball well."
Coffren trimmed the deficit to one hole after the first round, stayed within striking distance after the front nine of the second round then again finished strong on the back nine. Coffren and Lester headed into the final hole of match play all even, but Coffren won the hole to finish one up when he hit two superb shots to set up a birdie putt while Lester encountered trouble.
"I have never felt so happy to win a tournament," Coffren said. "My freshman year at Lynchburg was really good. I was conference rookie of the year and I played well all season. Last year, I just kept dealing with sickness all year. It was nothing serious, but I never really felt healthy."
Coffren, who arrived as the 14th seed in the 32-player event, began his quest for the title by defeating 19th seed Michael Thomas of Virginia, 4 and 3, then edged third seed Jack Pogoreic of Bethesda, 2 and 1, then defeated sixth seed Dugan McCabe of Bethesda by the same score to reach the tournament semifinals.
In the semis, Coffren again knocked off one of the higher seeds when he edged second seed Luke Schaap of Bethesda, 3 and 2. Lester actually arrived as the lowest seed in the tournament at 32nd, but he upended top seed Hayden Miller of Virginia in the opening round, defeated 16th seed Greg Cline, 25th seed Carson Looney then fourth seed Kevin Johnson in the semifinals to meet Coffen in the 36-hole final.