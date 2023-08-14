Coffren wins Mid-Atlantic Regional golf title

Northern High School graduate Eddie Coffren Jr., a rising junior at Lynchburg College, displays a trophy after capturing the Mid-Atlantic Regional Golf Championship at the University of Maryland on Aug. 6.

 Courtesy photo by Ed Coffren

Just over four years after he captured the Maryland 4A/3A state golf championship at the University of Maryland, Northern High School graduate Eddie Coffren Jr., now a rising junior at Lynchburg College, returned to College Park to prevail in the WMGA Metropolitan Amateur Tournament under match play conditions.

Both Coffren and fellow finalist Grant Lester of Washington, D.C., advanced to the final on Aug. 5 and 6 as modest outsiders. In each of the first four rounds of the tournament, Coffren and Lester had defeated their foes while playing 18 holes, but the tournament title would hinge on which of them prevailed in a prolonged, 36-hole encounter and Coffren had a definite strategy for the marathon.


  

twitter:@TedSoMdNews