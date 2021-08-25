Players from both the College of Southern Maryland men’s and women’s soccer teams began taking the first steps toward the start of the fall season last week while making numerous trips around the track that surrounds the respective field they share on the La Plata campus.
Both the CSM men’s team and women’s team played abbreviated schedules last spring as the full regular season last fall was nixed by the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Players from both teams have stayed busy throughout the summer taking part in conditioning and workouts that were designed to have them ready for the upcoming fall campaign.
CSM women’s coach Charlie Raphael guided the Hawks to a 3-2 record in the pandemic-shortened spring season, but he admitted that he was pleased with the team’s progress during that span. Raphael tabbed freshman Micaiyah Lloyd as Most Outstanding Player, while Calvert graduate Kaleigh Venis was selected to the All-Region XX First Team, while Lloyd made All-MD JUCO second team.
“We’re going to carry 14 to 15 girls on the team this year and they’re all going to be capable of starting,” said Raphael, whose team will open the season on home on Saturday against Union College. “We graduated a couple of girls and Kaleigh transferred to a division-II school, but Micaiyah is back and we added a couple of key transfers, Alex Baker and Haley Bullis, who just graduated from St. Mary’s College of Maryland but still had one year of eligibility left.”
The CSM men’s soccer team will kick off its 2021 fall campaign in Tuesday at Howard Community College. The Hawks finished the abbreviated spring slate with a 2-6 mark, but second-year coach Gary Knight noted the fall squad will have much more depth.
“We don’t have that one guy that’s going to go out there and create a lot of scoring chances,” Knight said. “But we have a lot of really good players and we have depth. We’re going to play 11 on 11 against every team. I did a lot of recruiting during the offseason and I brought in a lot of guys that can help the team right away.”
CSM also recently announced its top student-athletes for the abbreviated 2021 spring season. Great Mills resident Rachel Polk, the shortstop on the softball team, was tabbed as the Hawks’ Female Athlete of the year, CSM pitcher Dylan Bell was selected as the Male Athlete of the year, while Huntingtown native Justin Miller, a member of the men’s soccer team, was chosen Scholar Athlete of the year.
“We truly appreciate the effort and work that our athletes and coaches have put into this year,” said Tracy Harris, CSM vice president of student equity and success. “This is a year where we want to celebrate you for all the hard work and all the effort that you put into making this season a success.”
CSM baseball coach Aaron Michael guided the Hawks to the Region XX DII tournament last spring for the first time since 2014 and he credited a number of players for the team’s ascension. Jordan McKenzie was selected as the team’s Outstanding Offensive Player, while Dylan Bell was named the squad’s Outstanding Pitcher. McKenzie is headed to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore for the next two seasons.
“Jordan led the team in several offensive categories,” Michael said. “Including home runs, runs scored, runs batted in and slugging percentage and he was second in stolen bases. Dylan was the ace of the staff. He accumulated the most wins in any given season over the last 10 years and led us in wins, complete games, strikeouts, innings pitched and earned run average.”
The CSM golf team went undefeated in the spring, with freshman Jack Koch of Issue being named the team’s top player. Fellow freshman Jake Gleason of La Plata was recognized as the Hawks’ most improved player and freshman Ryan Graves of Waldorf finished third in the MD-JUCO season standings.