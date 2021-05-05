One year after they appeared destined for a playoff berth courtesy of an 11-5 start in an abbreviated campaign, the College of Southern Maryland baseball team clinched a berth in this weekend's Region XX postseason by earning a split against Allegheny College last Saturday afternoon.
CSM (13-19 overall, 11-15 in the region) dropped the opener to Allegany, 5-7, but the Hawks rebounded to take the nightcap 4-1, behind a stellar outing from pitcher Dylan Bell. With the Hawks' playoff chances hanging in the balance, Bell limited Allegany to one run on five hits while fanning five and walking five during a complete game outing that vaulted the hosts into the postseason.
"Dylan has really come on strong for us at the end of the season," said CSM baseball coach Aaron Michael. "We really don't have one dominant pitcher, but we've had a number of guys who have been really good all season. We have a lot more depth at pitching this year than we have had in recent years. This is probably the deepest team that I've had here."
After dropping the opener, CSM started the nightcap well by getting one run in the first and added single runs in the third, fourth and sixth innings. Bell blanked Allegany through four innings before allowing a run in the fifth, but he avoided further damage and the Hawks added an insurance run in the sixth. Bell would eventually through 110 pitches, 66 of them for strikes.
Mason Stine went 2-for-2 with one run scored and one driven in; Eli Wilhelm belted a solo homer and Justin Aponte went 1 for 4 with an RBI. Francis Segarra had two hits in three at-bats. Ethan Zorbaugh went 0-for-1 but walked once, scored once and drove in one run.
"It's been a while since this program has been to the playoffs, so for us it's a very big deal," Michael said. "We knew going into the weekend that we had a really good chance to make it. We knew that one win would get us in, but we also knew that we could still get in even if we dropped both. Of course, it's always nicer to win your way into the playoffs."
CSM Had actually started the opener even quicker, scoring four runs in the home half of the first. But Allegany claimed the lead by plating five runs in the third, then the visitors broke a 5-5 deadlock with a run in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh. But after being outscored 7-1 over the last five frames of the opener, CSM rebounded to take the second game behind another superb outing from Bell.