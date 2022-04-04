Saturday afternoon in its doubleheader split with visiting Hagerstown Community College, hits proved genuinely few and far between for the College of Southern Maryland batters as the host Hawks got just one in each game in a 4-3 victory in the opener and 13-0 setback in the nightcap.
CSM (16-11) coach Aaron Michael admitted that typically he might feel content to earn a split against an average opponent, but on April 2 he felt nearly elated and somewhat fortunate to earn a split against Hagerstown, which, like CSM, has Hawks as its mascot. CSM spotted Hagerstown a 2-0 lead early in the first game, but first baseman Mikey Guy provided the hosts with their only hit in the opener, a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning that accounted for the hosts' only runs of the twin-bill.
"Most coaches would not be happy with a split, but in this case I am happy with a split," Michael said. "We played a very good team today. They've already won 20 games, so anytime you split with a team that's 19-9 you're doing OK. I mean, we only got two hits today. Fortunately for us, one of the them was a grand slam by Mikey in the first game."
CSM trailed 2-0 heading to the bottom of the third, but the host Hawks soon turned the tables on Hagerstown starter Camden Burris. After Travis Bradley reached on a fielder's choice, Preston Long and Peyton Myers both walked to load the bases, setting the stage for Guy to promptly end Burris's no-hit and shut out bids with one swing resulting in a grand slam that accounted for CSM's only hit and only runs of the game.
"I was looking for him to challenge me with a fastball inside, but he threw a slider and it hung a little bit," said Guy, a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate who also plays for the Pomfret Pirates each summer in the Charles & St. Mary's County [Chasm] Baseball League. "When I hit, I really wasn't sure that I got all of it. But once it started to carry I knew it was going out."
Hagerstown had scored two runs against CSM starter Brandon Pelletier in the top of the first, but Guy's blast gave the host Hawks' hurler a 4-2 lead. Pelletier yielded another run in the fifth, but reliever fanned three batters in the sixth and closer Trevor Drummond rebounded from a one-out single by inducing the final Hagerstown batter to ground into a 6-4-3 double play.
CSM only got one hit in the second game as well, but that one occurred with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning from Jake Holt to foil Hagerstown hurler Bryson Caballero's bid for a no-hitter. Caballero blanked the hosts, limiting CSM to one hit and three walks while fanning nine batters and two others reached on fielding errors. Hagerstown broke open a close game by plating two runs in the fifth and then eight unearned runs in a sloppy seventh.
Note - On Sunday afternoon CSM made quick work of Anne Arundel as the Hawks swept the host Wildcats, 15-0 and 14-0, in dominant fashion. CSM pitcher Dylan Bell limited AACC to one hit for a shutout in the opener while Ethan Torbaugh matched him by limiting Anne Arundel to just one hit for another shutout in the nightcap.