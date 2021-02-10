As chilly conditions prevailed outside Monday when the College of Southern Maryland baseball and softball teams both convened on the La Plata campus for the opening day of spring workouts, the Hawks players and coaches braved the elements from inside the school gymnasium.
Both the CSM baseball and softball teams saw their 2020 seasons preempted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the Hawks baseball team off to a stellar 11-5 start last year after winning a combined sum of just 18 games in the two previous seasons. Several members of the baseball team opted to return for a second sophomore season, accepting the option that the NJCAA granted all spring sports players from 2020.
CSM fifth-year baseball coach Aaron Michael seemed grateful to simply have the chance to get back in the gym on Monday as the Hawks prepare for the upcoming season of Region XX competition.
"Normally by now we've had three weeks of practices in the gym and then we're waiting for a few warm days to get back on the field," Michael said. "But I haven't seen most of these guys since November when fall ball ended, so I'm really just glad to have almost everybody here. We probably are only missing one of two guys, but if there's one day to miss it's the first day."
CSM sophomore Trevor Drummond, a McDonough High School graduate who is looking to continue his academic and athletic days at a college of North Carolina this fall, was also glad to be back in the gym on Monday.
Drummond was a key component of the Pomfret Pirates squad last summer which won the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League regular season title before being upended in the championship round by Western Charles.
"It's really been great seeing all of the guys again," Drummond said. "It's still a little too cold and too wet outside to get back on the field. So, for me it's always good just to be able to get back in here and throw and take a few swings in the cages. Last year seemed like it was going to be a special year. We definitely have some unfinished business to take care of this spring."
Sophomore Peyton Myers, another McDonough High School graduate, is returning for a third season with the Hawks and also viewed the 2021 season as a chance for the team to complete the task the pandemic usurped from them last spring.
Like Drummond, Myers is also looking to continue his academic and athletic prowess at a school in North Carolina this fall.
"This year we are definitely looking at the year as unfinished business," said Myers, who has been best friends with Drummond since their days in elementary school. "We'll never know just how far we could have gone last season. But it was such a big improvement over the year before. I think the sky is the limit for this team this season."
Freshman Mikey Guy, a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate who also played for the Pirates last summer, said he, too, is eager to get back on the field this spring. Guy played third base for the Knights and again for the Pirates and will look to secure the spot at the hot corner this spring for the Hawks in his first year on the squad.
"I wasn't here last year, but I definitely want to be part of this group," Guy said. "There are a lot of good players here and this season we could do well. It was great to be able to play with these guys in the fall."
Softball coach Becca Collins had a full complement of players for Monda's practice and the Hawks will also look to get out on the field later this month and then begin their Region XX schedule the first week of March.
Both the CSM baseball and softball teams will be confined to playing a Region XX slate this spring, with both squads expected to play 32 games.