Through the first two months of the current season, one in which the team has spent every game on the road, the College of Southern Maryland men’s basketball team has overcome a slow start to get near .500 and one of its younger players has already earned some accolades.
CSM (7-9 overall, 3-3 in the Maryland JUCO) lost six of its first seven games, but the Hawks have since righted course. Tuesday evening at Prince George’s Community College, CSM fell behind early and suffered a 105-92 setback to the Owls. PGCC owned a comfortable 68-42 lead at the intermission and the Hawks got to within 9 points at 87-78 with 7:35 remaining, but could never get any closer.
CSM got 29 points from Armon Williams, 21 more from Rasheed Cooley, while Marcus Hamilton added 11 and Shawn Barclay chipped in another 10 off the bench. PGCC (6-5, 4-2) actually got more production from its reserves than its starters on Tuesday, with Deonta Dunlap (21 points) and Antonio Marr (18 points) leading the Owls off the bench.
CSM freshman Rasheed Cooley (15.1 points per game), a 2020 Lackey High School graduate and Bryans Road resident, was named the Region XX Division II plater of the month in November when he scored 155 points in 10 games. Cooley, who scored at least 20 points in eight gams, also finished November with 33 assists and 19 steals.
“Rasheed has had a really good start to the season,” said CSM men’s basketball coach Alan Hoyt. “But he told me he’s still got plenty of room for improvement. He’s been able to do a lot of things for us. I think he’s going to be even better the second half of the season. We had a slow start, but we’ve been playing good the last month.”
Cooley opened the season by scoring 23 points and adding 11 assists in a losing cause at West Virginia University-Potomac State. In the Hawks’ first win of the season at Louisburg College, Cooley had 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and five steals. Then against Brunswick Community College, Cooley had 20 points, added nine assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.
In a pair of 10-point victories to cap the month, Cooley scored 24 points and had four steals in the 87-77 triumph over Cheyney University. Then one week later on a night when he was limited to just five points, Cooley grabbed five rebounds and added four assists as the Hawks upended CCBC Catonsville, 85-75. It remains the only time this season Cooley did not score in double-figures.
In five games in December, CSM went 3-2 and Cooley had another productive month for the Hawks. In their 86-83 victory at Anne Arundel, Cooley scored 14 points, grabbed four rebounds and had three assists. Three days later in a 95-80 victory over Beaver Community College, Cooley had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Then three days later in a 74-69 setback at Dundalk, Cooley had 19 points and grabbed five rebounds in a losing cause.
In addition to Cooley (15.1 points per game, 4.3 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game), several other SMAC products have also played a key role for the Hawks through the first part of the season. St. Charles graduate Marcus Hamilton (11.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.5 apg), Thomas Stone alum Shawn Barclay (9.7 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg) and Westlake graduate Devin Thomas (9.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 1.5 apg) have also played every game thus far for the Hawks in 2021-2022.
