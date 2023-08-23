Tuesday afternoon when the College of Southern Maryland men's and women's soccer teams hosted CCBC-Essex in an early season clash in La Plata, it was the visiting Knights that could eventually garner bragging rights of sort as their men prevailed 5-2 after the women's teams played to a 1-1 draw.

In the first game of that afternoon twin bill on Tuesday, the CCBC-Essex women got an early goal from Dayana Rivera Cordova just under three minutes into the match but the Hawks got the equalizer from Zoi Whitsett 13 minutes later. Neither team could find the back of the net again over the remaining 70 minutes of playing time as the Knights and Hawks played to a 1-1 draw.


  

Twitter:@TedSoMdNews