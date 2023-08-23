College of Southern Maryland player Cali Barber, a Leonardtown High School graduate, gets past CCBC-Essex defender Maya Ajaime-Friedenberg and turns up field in the first half of Tuesday's women's soccer game in La Plata. Each team scored once during the first 20 minutes and eventually played to a 1-1 draw on Tuesday.
College of Southern Maryland player Elias Elfasoukhi heads up field with the ball in the second half of Tuesday's men's soccer game against CCBC-Essex. The visiting Knights led 4-0 at the intermission and eventually departed with a 5-2 victory over the host Hawks.
CCBC-Essex player Samantha Grace, left, looks to pass the ball to a teammate before College of Southern Maryland midfielder Alexis Corcoran arrives. Each team scored in the first 20 minutes, but they would eventually play to a 1-1 draw in Tuesday's game in La Plata.
CCBC-Essex goalies Colton Drought makes one of his four saves in the second half of Tuesday's men's soccer game at the College of Southern Maryland. The Knights led 4-0 at the intermission and eventually departed with a 5-2 victory over the host Hawks.
CCBC-Essex player Taichi Nogami prepares to take a corner kick in the first half of Tuesday's men's soccer game against the College of Southern Maryland. Nogami and the Knights led 4-0 at the intermission and eventually prevailed 5-2 over the Hawks on Tuesday.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
College of Southern Maryland goalie Ashley Cox punts the ball away after making one of her four saves against CCBC-Essex on Tuesday afternoon as the Hawks and Knights played to a 1-1 draw in La Plata.
Ted Black/Southern Maryland News
Tuesday afternoon when the College of Southern Maryland men's and women's soccer teams hosted CCBC-Essex in an early season clash in La Plata, it was the visiting Knights that could eventually garner bragging rights of sort as their men prevailed 5-2 after the women's teams played to a 1-1 draw.
In the first game of that afternoon twin bill on Tuesday, the CCBC-Essex women got an early goal from Dayana Rivera Cordova just under three minutes into the match but the Hawks got the equalizer from Zoi Whitsett 13 minutes later. Neither team could find the back of the net again over the remaining 70 minutes of playing time as the Knights and Hawks played to a 1-1 draw.
CSM (0-1-1) freshman Megan Hinton, the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls soccer player of the year last season as a senior at Huntingtown High School, actually had three chances to give the hosts the lead late in the second half. On each of her first two chances, Hinton's shots were saved by Knights' keeper Reagan Cantner, but her last was nullified by an offsides call with less than 10 seconds remaining.
"Initially I was going to go away to college, but the coach at the school where I was planning to attend got fired a week before practices started," Hinton said. "So, I decided to stay close to home and play. These girls are a lot of fun to be around. It's also cool to be on the same team with one of Leonardtown's top forwards [Cali Barber]."
CCBC-Essex (0-0-1) was literally playing a man down the entire game and on occasion the Knights were two players down due to an inadequate roster. Cordova got the first goal of the day less than four minutes in on a superb shot then Whitsett got the equalizer for the Hawks midway through the first half when she picked up a loose ball near center field, dribbled past one defender and then beat Cantner, whose intial save attempt was 10 feet from the goal.
Then in the men's soccer game between the two schools that followed, CCBC-Essex (1-0-0) dominated the first half of play to forge a commanding 4-0 halftime advantage over the Hawks, but the visiting Knights eventually settled for a 5-2 victory following a complacent second half.
CCBC-Essex got two goals each from forward Zach Eichelberger and Cesar Rubio-Amaya and forward Angel Chavez added a goal and three assists on Tuesday for the Knights. But the first half dominance by the visitors hardly carried over past the intermission as CSM (0-2-0) got one goal each from Nomen Felix Mbia Sampson and another from C.J. Brady during a second half that Knights' 12th year coach Joe Fiedler found unsatisfactory.
"I thought we played an outstanding game in the first half," Fiedler said. "But we really lost focus in the second half. We had a lot of success playing to their outside in the first half, but in the second half we completely got away from doing that and sent everything down the middle."
Two plays underscored the Knights' complacency in the second half and both led to Hawks' goals. First, CCBC-Essex defenders and goalie Colton Drought failed to clear the ball from the box and Sampson was tripped in the box and awarded a penalty kick. The left-footer from Cameroon delivered a crisp shot that glanced off Drought's fingers and found the net.
"I really wasn't very confident prior to taking that shot," Sampson said. "But when I hit it I knew it was going to be tough to stop. Right now, we don't have a lot of players. They [CCBC-Essex] showed up with almost 30 players, so they just had a lot more depth than we did."
After Rubio-Amaya notched his second goal of the day on another assist from Chavez, Brady accounted for the game's final goal when his shot from 40 yards out appeared to catch Drought napping and found its way just inside the right post and into the back of the net.