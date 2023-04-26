In many respects last Saturday morning's double-header against visiting Anne Arundel Community College perhaps represented the calm before the storm on various levels for the host College of Southern Maryland softball team, which remained optimistic despite being swept only moments before a line of thunderstorms arrived.

CSM (7-13) and AACC moved up the start of the twin-bill an hour to avoid being nixed by the pending storms and, fittingly, finished the second contest in five innings as rumbles of thunder echoed in the background. The Hawks, which had not fielded a team since the spring of 2020 when the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic ended that season prematurely, opened the current campaign 5-3 before losing ace pitcher Lacey Bateman to an injury, albeit temporarily.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews