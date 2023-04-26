College of Southern Maryland softball pitcher Madison Kavlick fires to the plate in the top of the fourth inning of Saturday's opener against visiting Anne Arundel Community College. Kavlick and the Hawks were eventually swept by the visiting Riverhawks, 4-2 and 13-3 (5) on Saturday.
College of Southern Maryland third baseman Abby Norris is all smiles while being greeted by teammates at home plate following her solo homer in the sixth inning of the first game of Saturday's twin-bill against Anne Arundel Community College. The host Hawks were eventually swept by the visiting Riverhawks, 4-2 and 13-3 (5) on Saturday.
College of Southern Maryland softball pitcher Kaela Gilligan fires to the plate in the top of the first inning of Saturday's second game against visiting Anne Arundel Community College. Gilligan could not get through the second inning when the Riverhawks erupted for six runs en route to a 13-3 (5) victory over the Hawks to sweep Saturday's twin-bill.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In many respects last Saturday morning's double-header against visiting Anne Arundel Community College perhaps represented the calm before the storm on various levels for the host College of Southern Maryland softball team, which remained optimistic despite being swept only moments before a line of thunderstorms arrived.
CSM (7-13) and AACC moved up the start of the twin-bill an hour to avoid being nixed by the pending storms and, fittingly, finished the second contest in five innings as rumbles of thunder echoed in the background. The Hawks, which had not fielded a team since the spring of 2020 when the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic ended that season prematurely, opened the current campaign 5-3 before losing ace pitcher Lacey Bateman to an injury, albeit temporarily.
The Hawks were upended by the visiting Riverhawks 4-2 and 13-3 (in five innings) as CSM sent North Point graduate Madison Kavlick to the circle for the opener then Lackey alum Kaela Gilligan to the rubber for the second. Kavlick pitched well in the opener and eventually was summoned into a relief role in the nightcap when Gilligan struggled with command in the first two innings.
"I'm proud of the way these girls continue to fight," said CSM first-year coach Anthony Mason, who credited several of his current players for their efforts in reviving the dormant program. "We were 5-3 before Lacey got hurt, but [Kavlick and Gilligan] have gone out there and battled for us. We've been playing good defense behind them. Now we have to figure out a way to put more runs up. But we're expecting to have Lacey back for the playoffs."
CSM actually stakes Kavlick to a tepid 1-0 lead in the opener, but Anne Arundel drew even in the third, forged its first lead of the day in the fourth then added a pair of insurance runs in the fifth on a two-run homer by Alyssa Smith. CSM climbed back to within a run on a solo homer in the sixth from Abby Norris off Jaclyn Nevins, but the Hawks failed to get any closer in the 4-2 setback.
"All of our girls have been playing so hard and our pitchers go out there and give us a chance to win," said Norris, who had also two singles in the second game. "I think we're going to surprise some teams in the playoffs when Lacey comes back."
AACC (11-12-1) scored three runs in the top of the first against Gilligan, but the Hawks replied with two runs in the home half of the frame on singles from Norris and Elaina Ayers, a double by Madison Jury and a squeeze bunt by Marissa Herndon. But the next two Hawks batters left the bases loaded and the Riverhawks virtually sealed the verdict in the top of the second.
AACC got an early break on a fielding error by Norris then with one out and runners on second and third, Smith drove in a pair of runs with a single to center. After Gilligan walked the next two Riverhawks, Mason pulled her in favor of Kavlick, the first game hurler. Kavlick, however, was unable to limit the damage and Courtney Croson rudely greeted her by belting a grand slam for a 9-2 lead.
CSM never got close, but Ayers never wavered in her approach at the plate. The North Point graduate went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple in the nightcap and scored once. Jury had a pair of doubles in the nightcap and collected a pair of RBI in a losing cause.
"Each time up I was just looking for something good to hit," Ayers said. "I thought I was able to make good contact both games. We have some good hitters on this team. I'm proud of what [Kavlick and Gilligan] have done pitching for us. I can't wait until Lacey comes back. I think we can surprise some teams in the playoffs and we could win it all."