During a season in which she has already set a school record for goals scored, Drexel University women's lacrosse player Karson Harris, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Great Mills, has already exceeded a number of her personal goals.
On a Drexel (13-2) team that coasted to the Colonial Athletic Association North Division regular season title only to be upended by host James Madison University in the CAA tournament last weekend, Harris leads the squad with 58 goals and 80 draw controls. During the opening round of the CAA playoffs, Harris became the school's all-time leader in draw controls, which had been her primary goal since the season began.
"I was really focused on setting the school record for draw controls. It's more of a mental challenge than a physical one. I wasn't even sure that I had any chance of setting the school record for goals in a season," Harris said. "I could not have done any of it without the support of my coaches and my teammates. We always say we're winning because we're having fun, we're not just having fun because we're winning."
Not only has Harris been among the primary reasons the Dragons are heading to the NCAA women's lacrosse tournament later this month riding a six-game winning streak, she was the school's designation as the female scholar-athlete of the year and was among the finalists for the CAA female scholar-athlete of the year which went to Faith Anderson, a swimmer from James Madison.
"I'm extremely proud of that award," Harris said. "It just showed me how much that I have put into my schoolwork this year. I'm planning to graduate this spring, but I also intend to come back and play another more season while I work on getting my master's degree."
Named the CAA Women's Lacrosse Player of the Year on May 6, Harris is also among the 25 finalists for the Tewaaraton Award, given to the top women's lacrosse player in the nation.
"It's definitely an honor just to be on that list," Harris said. "It basically means I've been recognized as one of the top 25 players in the country. They will narrow the list down to five later this month and by then I'll be gone, I know that. There are some really, really good women's lacrosse players out there on some great teams, so I know that I won't be on that short list."
Last Friday afternoon in the CAA semifinals, Drexel rallied from a 14-11 deficit to edge Towson University, 15-14, in overtime. Harris scored three goals and had eight draw controls to break the Dragons' career record in that category. But two days later the Dragons squandered a 12-9 lead in the latter stages of the second half and suffered a 13-12, overtime setback to James Madison.
Harris and her teammates will look to regain their winning ways on May 14 when they face Rutgers University (6-8) in the opening round of the NCAA Division I women's lacrosse tournament at Towson University. The University of North Carolina is the overall number one seed and the Dragons are in the same bracket with the Tar Heels.