Although he will soon be heading into his final season as a member of the Delaware State University football team where his uncle, former NFL player Rod Milstead, is the head coach, Westlake High School graduate Dillon Marshall could hardly be accused of simply taking the summer off.
Marshall, who excelled in football, basketball and lacrosse during his playing days at Westlake when he was named the school's male athlete of the year as a senior in 2016-2017, became interested in watching NASCAR casually and initially was a big fan of Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon. He has yet to express an interest in driving competitively, but he has enjoyed his moments working in a pit crew.
This summer, however, Marshall has found another niche in NASCAR as one of only 36 college students chosen for the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program. Regarded as one of the top offensive centers among historically Black college and university football teams, Marshall has spent much of the summer at the NASCAR headquarters in Daytona Beach, Fla.
"I really heard about the program during my mass communications class at Delaware State," said Marshall, chosen among the 2,000 applicants. "When I first began watching NASCAR, I followed Tony Stewart and Jeff Gordon mainly because I could recognize their cars. When I applied, I waited a month of hear if I had been chosen for an internship."
Since its inception in 2000, the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program has enabled college students of diverse backgrounds the chance to gain invaluable experiences in numerous aspects of motorsports. Like Marshall, students have gained access to some of the inner workings of the sport from business and engineering to broadcasting and communications.
"I have spent much of the time in the office, but I have also gained come experience down in the pits," Marshall said. "It's been a valuable experience. Until I actually witnessed a NASCAR event firsthand, I never realized how loud it was inside the track. I liked working with the pit crews, but I can see myself doing more on the communication side."
While Marshall is spending most of the summer at Daytona Beach, he will soon return to Delaware State for his final season on the gridiron and his final semester of college. Fittingly, and ironically, Delaware State is located directly across Route 13 from Dover Downs Race Track, whose famed "Monster Mile" car oval also has a 5/8-mile harness racing track inside of it.
"I've never seen one of the races at Dover," Marshall said. "But I would certainly like to sometime. I am grateful for the chance to get this internship. I have one more season of football and then I will graduate in December and by this time next year maybe I will have my first full-time job with NASCAR."