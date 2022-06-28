In a contest that featured the two squads that have met for the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League championship each of the past two summers, Pomfret outlasted Western Charles for a 13-10 victory on Sunday afternoon at Rainbow Construction Field.
Pomfret, the defending CHASM champions, owned an early 3-0 lead, watched that advantage evaporate over the next three frames courtesy of several defensive mistakes and a grand slam from Natty Bohs Cam Jurek, and actually trailed 8-6 after five complete. But the Pirates responded with a rally of their own sparked by a solo home run from Jordan McKenzie and another blast from Joe Downing.
"It's always like this when we play these guys," said Pomfret's Tyler Croson, who was officially 1-for-2 at the plate on Sunday but scored twice, walked once and was hit by a pitch and plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the ninth. "These are always really intense games. This was the first time that we've played them all season, so I am sure they will have even more motivation to beat us the next time we play them."
Pomfret gained the early advantage by scoring a run in the first and two more in the third against Western Charles starting pitcher Kurt Bruce. But the Natty Bohs responded by scoring four unearned runs in the bottom of the third against Pomfret starter Dylan Bell, with all four runs coming courtesy of a grand slam from Cam Jurek. The inning began when Johnny Kerhes reached on an error by Pirates' second baseman Nick Miller.
In the top of the fourth, Miller atoned for that mistake briefly with a two-run double off Bruce, but he committed another error in the bottom of the fourth that enabled Western Charles to reclaim the lead at 7-6. A throwing error by Pirates' catcher Julio Rivas enabled the Natty Bohs to forge an 8-6 lead after five complete.
Pomfret began its rally with a solo homer from Jordan McKenzie off Tyler Quade in the sixth then the Pirates regained the lead for good by scoring four times in the seventh as Joe Downing belted a homer off Quade and McKenzie had a double later in the inning.
Western Charles got two runs back against Pomfret reliever Austin Simms in the eighth, but the Pirates gave him some breathing room again by scoring twice in the ninth and Simms finally collected a two-inning save by blanking the hosts in the ninth despite yielding a leadoff walk. Pomfret reliever Trevor Drummond allowed one run in three innings to get the win, while starter Dylan Bell allowed seven runs, only two earned, in four complete innings.
Jurek had arguably the biggest impact on the game of any hitter, although with decidedly mixed results. The Minnesota transplant collected five runs batted in on Sunday, but that sum could have been doubled. He flew out to left with two runners aboard in the first, smacked a grand slam in the third, struck out swinging with the bases loaded in the fourth, struck out looking with a runner on second in the sixth then plated a run on a groundout to second with the bases loaded in the eighth.
"Three times I came up with the bases loaded," Jurek said. "I was able to come through that first time [with the homer], but I missed some good chances the next two times up. I'm not originally from around here, but I'm glad that I found a place to play this summer."