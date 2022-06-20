Unseasonably cool and often windy conditions greeted players from the Pomfret and St. Mary's squads for their Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League clash on Saturday afternoon, but the prevailing winds once again sided with the reigning champion Pirates.
Pomfret got five solid outings from starting pitcher John Lusk, a 2021 North Point High School graduate, and the Pirates gradually broke the game open by scoring at least once in five of their six turns at the plate and finally ended it when third baseman Anthony Waterloo smacked a two-run ground-rule double that scored Tyler Croson and Darren Prebble and vaulted the defending champs to a 12-2 victory with none out in the sixth.
Both Prebble and Waterloo had doubled and scored in the Pirates' three-run first inning, but it was newcomer Joey Downing who earned the top slugger status on the day with a solo home run to lead off the fifth. Downing, a 2020 Huntingtown High School graduate who spent last summer with the DMV, a team that did not return to CHASM this summer, admitted he was immediately welcomed aboard by the Pirates.
"These guys reached out to me before the season and from the first day they have made me feel like part of the team," said Downing, a rising junior at UMBC. "They just made feel like I fit in right away. I've been having fun playing with these guys this summer. Today was a lot of fun, although I didn't think [the home run] was going out."
St. Mary's actually scored first in the top of the first when Cole Tarleton worked Lusk for a two-out walk, Jay Turin followed with a bloop single into left then catcher Donald Redmiles plated Tarleton with a blooper into shallow right. But the visitors would not score again until the fifth with Julian Grant singled, stole second then scored on a bloop single to left by Turin.
"I really want these guys to focus more on throwing their fastball," said Pomfret coach Jason Simms. "They get behind throwing their curveball then the defense starts to play back on its heels and you have some long innings that way. This is a wooden bat league. You just need to challenge guys with your fastball and let the outfielders make the plays."
Pomfet got three earned runs against Jett in the bottom of the first to take the lead for good, but the Pirates padded that margin courtesy of several St. Mary's miscues. Pomfret got one run in the second, four more in the fourth then two more in the fifth against Jett, but six of those last seven runs were all unearned. The lone exception was Downing's solo shot to start the fifth.
Pomfret wasted little time to end the game slightly early in merciful fashion in the home half of the sixth. Croson was hit by a pitch then Prebble singled and Trevor Drummond singled to load the bases. Waterloo fouled off numerous close pitches in a 3-2 count then ended the game on the 12th pitch of the at-bat with a ground rule double over the fence in left center that enabled Croson and Prebble to score the game-ending runs.
Pomfret will return to action this Sunday when the Pirates face Western Charles at Rainbow Construction Filed in a rematch of the last two CHASM league championship series. Western Charles upended Pomfret in 2020 for the title, but the Pirates attained a hint of revenge last summer when they dethroned the Natty Boh's.