Since transferring from Gardner-Webb University to the University of South Carolina to compete in one of the nation’s toughest, Division I softball conferences, Mechanicsville native and St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate Katie Prebble has not only adapted to the tougher level of play but appears to thrive on it.
Through South Carolina’s first 44 games this season, Prebble is batting .255 with 12 home runs, nine doubles, amassed 37 runs batted in and a solid .599 slugging percentage for the 23-21 Gamecocks, who are a humble 2-13 in the South East Conference. South Carolina recently dropped three straight games at Louisiana State University April 14-16 as Prebble went 0-3 in each contest.
“It’s definitely been a lot of fun and great to see that all the hard work these last few years has really been paying off,” said Prebble, who graduated college last December and is completing her final season with the Gamecocks next month in the SEC Tournament. “All of our coaches here always try to work with each individual player at practice every day to focus on what they need to get better.”
During her previous season at South Carolina when she also listed as a senior, Prebble batted .254 (31 for 122) with five doubles, five homers and 20 RBI in 44 games. Prebble also belted a walk-off home run in a victory over Georgia Southern. Like all NCAA players at every level, Prebble was granted an extra year of playing time after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic nixed much of the 2020 season for many athletes.
One year earlier as a junior, Prebble batted .302 (19 for 63) in 26 games for the Gamecocks, belting six home runs with 25 RBI. The previous season, her first in the tough SEC after transferring from Gardner-Webb (N.C.), Prebble hit just .156 in 34 at-bats, but smacked three homers. Following her success as a freshman at Gardner-Webb, the first season with the Gamecocks in the SEC proved invaluable.
“The competition has definitely been a lot higher here these last few seasons,” Prebble said. “But, now I just want to be able to finish out my college career on a high note and it all starts with this week [against Furman]. Our goals are to continue to work hard in practice every day and win as many games as we can and get on a roll heading into the [SEC] tournament.”
During her freshman year at Gardner-Webb, Prebble was selected as a Third Team All-American and was also named to the Mid-Atlantic Region First Team. During her four seasons with St. Mary’s Ryken, Prebble was among the key cogs in the Knights’ four trips to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship game.
“It’s hard to believe that my final couple of games as a softball player are finally approaching and my career is coming to a close,” Prebble said. “I wanted to have the best senior season possible and finish playing at a high level and help my team win as many games as possible.”
