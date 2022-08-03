Down The Pike Mike, handled by Jonathan Roberts, heads out onto the track at Ocean Downs for the post parade prior to the $26,000 Maryland Standardbred Race Fund event for three-year-old colt trotters. Roberts steered Down The Pike Mike to a 2:00.3 victory as the odds-on choice in that event.
After capturing the driving title at Rosecroft Raceway in the spring, St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts was among the thousands of Marylanders who venture to the beach each week. But his primary objective hardly evolves vacationing amid the sand and surf.
Last Monday evening at Ocean Downs, a half-mile harness racing oval located five miles west of Ocean City, represented the prototypical night for the standardbred driver as Roberts captured one Maryland Standardbred Race Fund event with Down The Pike Mike, finished second on another with Must Be Nice and won overnight events with pacers Starship and Stick That Lip Out.
In the $26,175 MDSRF event for three-year-old colt trotters, Roberts and Down The Pike Mike were sent postward as the 3-10 choice since the Erv Miller trainee had spent much of the season against New York Sire Stakes foes. Down The Pike Mike gained command soon after the start, shook loose from Bonjour Mary Ellen on the far turn and held safe JA's Bluestone (Victor Kirby) for a neck score in 2:00.3.
"He had been facing much tougher horses every week at Yonkers," Roberts said of Down The Pike Mike, a sophomore son of Credit Winner trained by Miller for owners Scott Leaf, Mike Ternisky and Gerald Fielding. "He left out of there pretty good and he was pretty good all the way around."
One race later on the card in the $28,675 MDSRF event for three-year-old filly pacers, Roberts settled for second with odds-on choice Must Be Nice as Bank The Win (Kirby) led throughout to prevail in 1:54.3. A sophomore daughter of Betting Line trained by Michael Hall for owners Seaside Bloodstock and Lucid Racing, Must Be Nice rallied from mid-pack and first over but could not overhaul Bank The Win in the lane.
Then in a non-winners of $6,500 last four starts class for older pacers, Starship regained his winning ways as the odds-on favorite when he brushed to command down the backside then drew clear in the lane to a four-length score in 1:53.4. A five-year-old Captaintrecherous gelding owned and trained by his father, William "Bib" Roberts, Starship delivered the best performance of the weekend at the seaside oval.
One race later in a non-winners of $2,500 last four starts class for pacing fillies and mares, Roberts guided Stick That Lip Out to a five-length score as the 4-5 favorite for Hall. A six-year-old Roll With Joe mare, Stick That Lip settled into third early, launched a first over bid down the backside then swept to command on the far turn en route to a five-length score in 1:55.1.