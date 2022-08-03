Roberts winning races at Ocean Downs

Down The Pike Mike, handled by Jonathan Roberts, heads out onto the track at Ocean Downs for the post parade prior to the $26,000 Maryland Standardbred Race Fund event for three-year-old colt trotters. Roberts steered Down The Pike Mike to a 2:00.3 victory as the odds-on choice in that event.

 Staff photo by Ted Black

After capturing the driving title at Rosecroft Raceway in the spring, St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate Jonathan Roberts was among the thousands of Marylanders who venture to the beach each week. But his primary objective  hardly evolves vacationing amid the sand and surf.

Last Monday evening at Ocean Downs, a half-mile harness racing oval located five miles west of Ocean City, represented the prototypical night for the standardbred driver as Roberts captured one Maryland Standardbred Race Fund event with Down The Pike Mike, finished second on another with Must Be Nice and won overnight events with pacers Starship and Stick That Lip Out.

