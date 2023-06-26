Sandoval still seeking wrestling success

University of Maryland and St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate King Sandoval celebrates a pin following one of his matches last season. Sandoval will return for his final season on the mat in 2023-24 then look to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team and perhaps compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

 Submitted photo by Carlos Sandoval

Even after landing a full-time job and taking a year off from competitive wrestling, St. Mary's Ryken High School and University of Maryland graduate King Sandoval did not want to relinquish his final two years of competitive eligibility.

Sandoval, who sports a 40-49 record during his seasons at Maryland, will have one more season on the mats for the Terrapins then he will begin his quest to earn a spot on the 2024 United States Olympic Wrestling Team and compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Although his win-loss record may not entirely reflect his talents, the Waldorf resident was actually the NCAA Division I leader with 13 pins during his 2021-2022 season at Maryland.


  

