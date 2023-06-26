University of Maryland and St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate King Sandoval celebrates a pin following one of his matches last season. Sandoval will return for his final season on the mat in 2023-24 then look to earn a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team and perhaps compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Even after landing a full-time job and taking a year off from competitive wrestling, St. Mary's Ryken High School and University of Maryland graduate King Sandoval did not want to relinquish his final two years of competitive eligibility.
Sandoval, who sports a 40-49 record during his seasons at Maryland, will have one more season on the mats for the Terrapins then he will begin his quest to earn a spot on the 2024 United States Olympic Wrestling Team and compete in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Although his win-loss record may not entirely reflect his talents, the Waldorf resident was actually the NCAA Division I leader with 13 pins during his 2021-2022 season at Maryland.
"Before every match, I try to visualize the best way to pin my opponent," said Sandoval, who went 15-16 competing in the 133-pound weight class in 2021-2022. "At the college level, everybody is really good, so you can't expect to pin every opponent. But you always have to prepare yourself for the best way to win."
A 2018 Ryken graduate, Sandoval went 14-8 during his freshman season in 2018-19 then went 10-18 the following season. Much of the 20-21 slate was nixed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when he was 0-3, but he came back to finish 15-16 the next season, earned his degree, got a full-time job and stepped away from the mats for a year.
"Even when I was working, I was still looking for ways to stay in shape," Sandoval said. "I knew that I still had another year left if I wanted it and I also knew the Olympics were coming up in 2024. When I went back to Maryland to wrestle, I didn't think I would be able to compete right away. I started back training and three weeks later I was wrestling again."
Then on June 2, Sandoval solidified his status as one of the top wrestlers in his weight class when he took third place in the USA Wrestling U-23 Greco-Roman Nationals in Geneva, Ohio, and earned All-American status. His latest performance at Greco-Roman Nationals marked the third time that he has attained All-American status as a collegiate wrestler.
Sandoval enjoyed a banner career at Ryken, going 233-29 with 144 pins. During his days with the Knights, he was a four-time National Prep All-American, a four-time state finalist and a four-time Washington Catholic Athletic Conference finalists, recording three championship victories.