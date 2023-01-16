SMCM men's basketball dominates second half

St. Mary's College of Maryland freshman Micah Henry drives to the basket in the second half for two of his game-high 28 points as the Seahawks upended the visiting Nittany Lions 78-68 last Saturday.

 SMCM photo by Nancy Slaughter

Only three days after rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit to upend visiting Gallaudet University in overtime, the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team dominated the second half of Saturday's United East Conference contest against Penn State-Harrisburg en route to a 78-68 victory.

SMCM (8-6 overall, 3-2 in the UEC) had needed overtime to upend Gallaudet on Jan. 11 and through the first 20 minutes of play on the afternoon of Jan. 14 the Seahawks and visiting Nittany Lions appeared destined for another dramatic affair. But during the early stages of the second half, after owning a tepid 28-27 lead at the break, the Seahawks had other intentions.


