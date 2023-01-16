Only three days after rallying from a 15-point halftime deficit to upend visiting Gallaudet University in overtime, the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball team dominated the second half of Saturday's United East Conference contest against Penn State-Harrisburg en route to a 78-68 victory.
SMCM (8-6 overall, 3-2 in the UEC) had needed overtime to upend Gallaudet on Jan. 11 and through the first 20 minutes of play on the afternoon of Jan. 14 the Seahawks and visiting Nittany Lions appeared destined for another dramatic affair. But during the early stages of the second half, after owning a tepid 28-27 lead at the break, the Seahawks had other intentions.
Longtime SMCM men's coach Chris Harney had sensed his players needed at least a hint of freshening following their dramatic victory over Gallaudet, so he gave them both Thursday and Friday to relax. In years past, Harney admitted, he would have conducted regular three-hour practices in the two days before a game.
"I gave them both Thursday and Friday off to watch film and let them rest their legs," Harney said. "The younger me would have had those guys out there three hours each day and then they probably would have been dead tired. But the guys played with a lot of energy, especially in the second half when we needed them to come out of their zone."
As the SMCM women had done two hours earlier, the Seahawks' men closed out the first half with a flourish. After trailing by 10 points at 25-15 with five minutes remaining in the first half, SMCM countered with a 13-0 run to take a 28-25 lead with 59.8 seconds remaining. PSU-Harrisburg got the final bucket of the half, but the hosts still owned a tepid 28-27 lead at the break.
The two teams changed leads three times in the first two minutes of the second half, but the Seahawks answered with a pivotal, decisive run. Henry connected on three, three-point field goals and added a pair of layups during a four-minute stretch of the second half to vault the Seahawks to a 56-38 advantage with just over 11 minutes remaining.
"Mikah is the quiet leader of this team," Harney said. "He's one of our COVID freshmen. He had the chance to play a few games his freshmen year when we did not have an entire season. Now he's benefitting from that. He shot the ball tremendously in the second half. We needed someone to step up and hit some shots to get them to come out of their zone."
PSU-Harrisburg trimmed the deficit to 10 points midway through the second half, but the Seahawks regained a comfortable advantage when Daryn Alexander connected on a three-pointer and followed that up with a layup for a 63-48 lead. The Nittany Lions again trimmed the gap to single-digits twice in the last two minutes, but the Seahawks had an answer on each occasion.
SMCM will head to Penn State Berks this Friday evening for a UEC contest and then face Penn College the following afternoon. The Seahawks will return home on Jan. 25 to host Lancaster Bible College before hosting Penn State Berks four days later.
"I love playing in our home gym," Harney said. "We're undefeated in our building so far this season. We get great support from all of the Southern Maryland crowds. The [SMCM] students are not back in school yet, but we had a very big, enthusiastic crowd there for our game on Saturday. That was all the support from the community."