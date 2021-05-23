University of Maryland cheerleader Morgan Shields has had ample reason to cheer in recent years, and now the Upper Marlboro resident is being recognized for her abilities on the Terrapins' sidelines.
Major colleges and universities under the National Collegiate Athletic Association are accustomed to choosing national and all-conference teams for virtually every sport, but until this past spring cheerleading has not been included among them. Last week the Big Ten established a precedent by selecting all-conference teams for cheer and dance, becoming the first Power Five conference to take that step.
A quartet of University of Maryland cheerleaders were named to the All-Big Ten cheer team, two of them as first team selections and the other two as second team choices. Three of the four actually hail from Maryland, with Shields being the only genuine local product. She was also chosen as Honorable Mention for the Athlete of the Year.
"I was very excited to hear that I had been chosen for first team," said Shields, an Upper Marlboro resident who graduated from Dr. Henry Wise High School in Prince George's County. "I knew that they were in the process of selecting a team because they had us all do videos of our skills. But I really wasn't expecting to get chosen. It's definitely a tremendous honor."
A grand sum of 900 were among the nominees for First team, Second team, Academic All-Big Ten and Community Service All-Big Ten. Performance videos showcasing technical and game day performance skills and academic resumes were submitted and reviewed by coaches for each nominee. Coaches could not vote for members of their own team, but after tallying all the votes first team, second team and honorable mention were selected with the student-athlete receiving the highest number of votes being named Athlete of the Year.
"The student athletes on our cheer and dance teams in the Big Ten are not only extremely talented but academically strong," said University of Michigan head dance team coach Valerie Potsos Stead. "They're also valuable members of our communities, so to be able to honor these outstanding individuals in this challenging year certainly has been a reward for all of their efforts."
University of Michigan's Caroleen Chang was selected as the Dance Athlete of the Year; Ohio State University cheerleader Julia Aepli was named the Co-ed cheer Female Athlete of the Year; Purdue University's Rodrigo Gerbasi was tabbed as the Co-ed cheer Male Athlete of the Year and Cassidy Stose of Indiana University was selected as the All-female team Female Athlete of the Year.
"The Big Ten was the first athletic conference in this country," added Indiana head cheer coach Julie Horine. "So, we're proud to continue the tradition of being the first to award our cheer and dance athletes with all-conference honors."