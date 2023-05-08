St. Mary's College of Maryland junior MC Mortimer comes off a high screen and heads toward the goal in the first quarter of Saturday's United East Conference Championship game against SUNY-Morrisville. Mortimer and the Seahawks scored early and often en route to a 23-6 victory over the Mustangs in that contest.
Coaches and players from the St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Lacrosse team team gather around the championship banner while donning their champion t-shirts after capturing the United East Conference championship on Saturday afternoon courtesy of a 23-6 victory over SUNY-Morrisville.
St. Mary's College of Maryland junior Bella Dunigan looks for an open teammate in the first quarter of Saturday's United East Conference Championship game against SUNY-Morrisville. Dunigan and the Seahawks scored early and often en route to a 23-6 victory over the Mustangs in that contest.
Players on the St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Lacrosse team gather for a brief huddle after scoring one of their numerous goals on Saturday afternoon in their emphatic 23-6 victory over SUNY-Morrisville in the United East Conference Championship game.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Just over an hour after watching their male classmates finally shake loose from a pesky rival to capture their respective conference tournament title, the St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Lacrosse team wasted little time ending any dramatics when it scored the game's first nine goals en route to a 23-6 victory over SUNY-Morrisville in the United East Championship game late Saturday afternoon.
St. Mary's College had earned the top seed and chance to host the United East tournament two weeks earlier by upending SUNY-Morrisville 18-7 in a clash of previously unbeaten conference foes. When the scene shifted to St. Mary's College last Saturday afternoon the Seahawks would hardly prove to be gracious hosts, ending the opening quarter with a 7-0 lead and owning a comfortable 14-3 halftime advantage.
One year after the Seahawks' women featured a senior-laden roster en route to their regular season and tournament titles, this year's SMCM group represents a new wave of youthful talent and perhaps only the onset of the team's potential future dominance in the conference. Those skills were on full display on Saturday afternoon and were christened by the Seahawks' sweep of the postseason awards.
"We have a lot of players that contribute to the success of this team," said SMCM sophomore Hailey Betch, who was named the United East tournament Most Valuable Player two days after selected as the 2023 conference offensive player of the year. "Today we had a lot of different players score and our defense also played a big part of what we did today and all season."
Fittingly, for a team that yielded a grand sum of 18 goals in six conference victories this spring, Seahawks' junior Racheal Freeman was named the United East defensive player of the year and played a key role in helping the team hold SUNY-Morrisville until the Mustangs' Alexa Ringgold finally got the visitors on the board with 11:30 left in the second quarter.
"For me it's about being able to part of a great defensive unit," Freeman said. "I was happy to get the award, but our goal every year is to win the [United East] conference tournament and see how we can do in the NCAA Tournament. It's not always about what team has the most talent. It comes down to how hard you're willing to work for what you want."
In addition to the postseason accolades that Betch and Freeman garnered, freshman Katelin Scala was named the United East Rookie of the Year and coach Brittney Morris was fittingly named the coach of the year after guiding the Seahawks to their second straight perfect run through the United East regular season crown and subsequent tournament titles.
On Saturday afternoon, SMCM got their usual production from Betch, who ha four goals and added four assists as Lily Davison contributed to the onslaught with five goals, senior Erin Carmody had four and Colin Horton added three. Staked to a comfortable advantage early, Morris was able to get her reserves into the contest often and several freshmen contributed in the second half amid the running clock.