Just over an hour after watching their male classmates finally shake loose from a pesky rival to capture their respective conference tournament title, the St. Mary's College of Maryland Women's Lacrosse team wasted little time ending any dramatics when it scored the game's first nine goals en route to a 23-6 victory over SUNY-Morrisville in the United East Championship game late Saturday afternoon.

St. Mary's College had earned the top seed and chance to host the United East tournament two weeks earlier by upending SUNY-Morrisville 18-7 in a clash of previously unbeaten conference foes. When the scene shifted to St. Mary's College last Saturday afternoon the Seahawks would hardly prove to be gracious hosts, ending the opening quarter with a 7-0 lead and owning a comfortable 14-3 halftime advantage.


