Southern Maryland Blue Crabs starting pitcher Eddie Butler fires to the plate in the top of the first inning on Saturday night as third baseman Alex Crosby gets into a defensive position. Butler could not get through the second inning, however, as the Lancaster Barnstormers erupted for eight runs in the top of the frame en route to a 15-5 victory on Saturday night.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs players and coaches line the railing in the top of the first inning on Saturday night. Southern Maryland had the chance to clinch its best-of-five series against the Lancaster Barnstormers on Saturday night at home, but the visitors erupted for eight runs in the top of the second en route to a 15-5 victory that night then returned on Sunday to upend the Blue Crabs 10-2 in the deciding game of the series.
Staff photo by Ted Black
After splitting the first two games of its Atlantic League North Division Playoff series on the road, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to secure the series victory last weekend at Regency Furniture Stadium against the Lancaster Barnstormers.
On Sunday afternoon, however, Southern Maryland's season came to an end when the Blue Crabs were upended by the Barnstorers 10-2 in the deciding game of the ALPB North Division series. It was the second straight lopsided setback for the Blue Crabs, who established several club records during the regular season.
"We were just not playing our best down the stretch and I think some of it carried over into the playoffs," said Southern Maryland skipper Stan Cliburn, whose team won the ALPB North Division first half with a 46-18 (.727) record and won 83 games overall. "We just didn't execute on defense the way we had been earlier in the season."
Southern Maryland trailed Lancaster 2-1 through five innings of play in Sunday, but the game got away from the Blue Crabs in the sixth. Jacob Barfield belted a three-run homer off veteran ace Daryl Thompson and later the Barnstormers punctuated the series victory by plating four more runs in the top of the ninth for a 10-2 triumph.
One night earlier the Blue Crabs looked to put the finishing touches on the series in game four, but an early miscue opened the floodgates and the Barnstormers never looked back en route to a 15-5 victory. Lancaster scored one run in the first against starter Eddie Butler on a double by Andretty Cordero then the Barnstormers forged a 9-0 lead in the second, although the last seven runs the visitors scored would be unearned.
Southern Maryland countered with two runs in the bottom of the second when David Harris singled, Alex Crosby walked and Joe DeLuca followed with a ground-rule double that scored Harris. Two batters later Crosby scored on a groundout by Ryan Haug, but Michael Baca, whose fielding error in the second opened the door for Lancaster's big inning, fanned to end the inning.
Southern Maryland trimmed the deficit to 11-3 in the fifth when Zach Collier smacked a two-out triple that plated Michael Baca then two innings later Collier delivered a two-run triple when the Blue Crabs cut the margin to 11-5. Southern Maryland loaded the bases and with two outs Haug just missed belting a grand slam then fanned one pitch later. Collier tripled twice but failed to score on either occasion.
Southern Maryland gained command early on Friday night en route to a 7-3 victory, bringing the Blue Crabs to the precipice of the series victory. Southern Maryland Blue Crabs pitcher Alex Merithew held the Barnstormers scoreless through six innings and eventually allowed all three runs while tossing seven complete innings.
Southern Maryland gave Merithew plenty of run support early as Zach Collier belted a two-run homer in the second and Alex Crosby added a solo homer that frame to vault Merithew to a 4-0 lead. Southern Maryland added three more insurance runs in the home half of the sixth when Jack Sundberg, Michael Baca and David Harris each contributed run-scoring singles.
Southern Maryland and Lancaster had split a pair of one-run games in Pennsylvania to start the series. The Blue Crabs got a stellar outing from Daryl Thompson in the opener and catcher Ryan Haug accounted for both runs in a 2-1 victory. Thompson allowed one run in 8 2/3 innings of work to collect the victory and closer Endrys Briceno fanned one batter to collect the save.
Southern Maryland forged an early 4-0 lead in the second game and took a 7-3 lead to the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Blue Crabs failed to secure the victory. Briceno allowed four runs in the bottom of the ninth and Lancaster prevailed 8-7 when Jake Hoover belted a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning off Connor Law.