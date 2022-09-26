After splitting the first two games of its Atlantic League North Division Playoff series on the road, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs were looking to secure the series victory last weekend at Regency Furniture Stadium against the Lancaster Barnstormers.

On Sunday afternoon, however, Southern Maryland's season came to an end when the Blue Crabs were upended by the Barnstorers 10-2 in the deciding game of the ALPB North Division series. It was the second straight lopsided setback for the Blue Crabs, who established several club records during the regular season.

